Suicide Car Bombing Hits Intelligence Convoy in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2018 9:20 am)

At least four people were killed and five others wounded after a suicide attacker targeted a convoy of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kabul city early Thursday morning, police confirmed.

The attack took place at about 5am local time in Bagh-e-Daoud area in PD5 of Kabul city, a spokesman for Kabul police chief Hashmat Stanekzai said.

An official in the Health Ministry says several wounded people have been taken to Kabul hospitals for treatment.

Eyewitnesses describe the incident as “very powerful”.

The Taliban group in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the attack was carried out by a suicide car bombing on intelligence service employees.