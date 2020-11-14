Connect with us

Suicide car bomber killed before reaching his target: MoD

Ariana News

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2020)

A suicide attacker with a car bomb was identified and killed by Afghan National Security Forces on Friday evening in Helmand province, the ministry of defense said in a statement.

According to the ministry’s statement the suicide attacker, in an explosive-laden car, had planned to target an Afghan National Army base in Gerishk district but was identified by security forces and killed before he could reach the base.

The 215 Maiwand Army Corps also confirmed the incident.

The Corps said the Taliban wanted to target an army base but their plan was.

“The car was identified by the base forces and [the attacker] was shot dead from a long distance,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defense said that in a separate incident on Friday morning two suicide attackers were identified and killed by security forces before they could attack Afghan Forces in Grabzo district of Khost province.

No more details were provided by the ministry.

Taliban has not yet commented.

No progress in Doha talks: Abdullah

Ariana News

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation said Friday that no progress has been made in the Doha intra-Afghan talks.

Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue, Abdullah stated that so far, no decision has been made to return the government’s negotiating delegation from Doha.

He noted that the Taliban’s calculation about using the “increasing violence” to gain concessions in the peace negotiation is “a mistake.”

“No progress has been made. What is the solution today? Shall we ask the delegation to return and tell them (delegates) your presence [in Doha] is no longer necessary because you have not reached a conclusion,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah added that spiking violence by the Taliban means the continuation of conflict in the war-weary country.

“The government should not ignore security challenges while engaging in small (less important) issues.”

Meanwhile, Former Donald Trumps’ National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster also believes that the US-Taliban deal has put Afghanistan in a bad situation.

McMaster stated that Iran and Pakistan at least should not play a destructive role in the Afghan peace process and “UAE, Saudi Arabia even China should not continue support to the Taliban.”

This comes as First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, in the same meeting stated that the Afghan government did not recognize the US-Taliban deal which was signed late in February in Doha.

“We did not welcome the deal. We did not approve of the deal. We just said that we noted the Doha deal. The deal will be imposed on us if we used a strong term,” said Saleh. “

None of the Taliban commanders know about the Doha deal. They (Taliban commander) say that they are ordered to increase violence and attack cities,” he added.

We did not recognize the US-Taliban deal: Saleh

Ariana News

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, said that the Afghan government did not recognize the US-Taliban deal signed late in February in Doha.

Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue virtually, Saleh said “We did not recognize the Doha deal. We did not welcome the deal. We did not approve the deal. We just said that we noted the Doha deal. The deal will be imposed on us if we used a strong term,” said Saleh. According to the Afghan government, the Taliban misuse the Doha deal.

“None of Taliban commanders know about the Doha deal. They (Taliban commander) say that they are ordered to increase violence and attack cities,” said Saleh.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, Bahadur Aminian, also stated that Iran does not recognize the deal as well.

“We had some criticisms. The government was not aware of the Taliban and US talks. Now I think that one side feeling success in the peace talks and on the battlefield. First of all, both sides should change negotiating attitudes,” said Aminian.

On the other hand, the UK government said that the Doha deal paves the way for intra-Afghan peace talks, and it is worth to be preserved.

“I agree that there are problems, and one side feels success, but we should keep in mind that both sides hold peace talks. Now trust-building is needed but increases in violence-hit trust-building process,” said Alison Blake, UK ambassadress in Kabul.

Meanwhile, VP Saleh noted that the Taliban and Daesh become united and that the Taliban killing civilians, but Daesh “just claims responsibilities.”

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Turkish officials

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Ankara from November 11-13, U.S. embassy in Turkey said in a statement.

According to the embassy statement during the meetings with Turkey senior officials including Presidency Special Advisor İbrahim Kalın, Khalilzad shared the latest update on the current state of Doha negotiations and recent advancements in discussions between the two parties. 

Envoy Khalilzad and Turkish officials agreed that violence in Afghanistan remains of utmost concern and there is an overwhelming consensus in the international community that all sides must find a path to ending violence permanently, starting with an immediate reduction in violence, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign ministry said that during the meetings Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey would continue strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan.

