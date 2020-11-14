Suicide car bomber killed before reaching his target: MoD

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2020)

A suicide attacker with a car bomb was identified and killed by Afghan National Security Forces on Friday evening in Helmand province, the ministry of defense said in a statement.

According to the ministry’s statement the suicide attacker, in an explosive-laden car, had planned to target an Afghan National Army base in Gerishk district but was identified by security forces and killed before he could reach the base.

The 215 Maiwand Army Corps also confirmed the incident.

The Corps said the Taliban wanted to target an army base but their plan was.

“The car was identified by the base forces and [the attacker] was shot dead from a long distance,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defense said that in a separate incident on Friday morning two suicide attackers were identified and killed by security forces before they could attack Afghan Forces in Grabzo district of Khost province.

No more details were provided by the ministry.

Taliban has not yet commented.