An explosion took place inside an academic center in police district 18 in west of Kabul on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police Spokesman Hashmatullah Stanekzai confirmed the blast, saying it was a suicide bombing.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claimed that at least 12 people have been killed and 30 others injured as result of the explosion which took place inside a classroom.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility.