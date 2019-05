(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

At least six people were killed and six others were wounded in a suicide attack near the main gate of Marshal Fahim military university in Kabul, the Interior Ministry said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in PD5 area of the capital Kabul.

According to police, the bomber intended to enter into the military university but he was recognized by the guards and blown his explosives.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility.