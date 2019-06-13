Suicide Bombing Kills 9 in East of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2019)

At least nine people were killed and 13 others wounded in an explosion in the capital Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province on Thursday afternoon.

The explosion happened in PD6 area of the City after a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest targeting a local police commander for Chaparhar district of the province.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that five civilians, the local police commander, and three of his bodyguards were killed in the attack.

In addition, 13 people, mostly civilians, have been taken to the provincial hospital for treatment.

Footages show the blast has destroyed several shops nearby and set fire civilian vehicles passing by from the area.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in the east of Afghanistan where both the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts including Chaparhar district.