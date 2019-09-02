Suicide Bombing Kills 6 Soldiers in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2019)

At least six people were killed and several others wounded in a suicide bombing in Kunduz province on Monday afternoon.

The blast took place in Saydarak area of Kunduz city near a checkpoint of the Afghan security forces.

Niloofar Kofi, a lawmaker from Kunduz province said that six soldiers from the checkpoint were killed in the blast and it was followed by another explosion.

Kunduz city has been a battleground between the Afghan forces and Taliban militants for hours on Saturday, August 31.

At the end of the day, a Taliban suicide bomber hit Afghan forces in the heart of the city, killing up to 10 policemen and injuring several others.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts.