Suicide Bombing Kills 6, Injures 20 in Kabul City

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2018)

At least six people including three women were killed and 20 others were wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul City this afternoon, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

According to the MoI, The attack happened at around 1:45 pm when a suicide bomber detonated himself near a police checkpoint in front of Isteqlal high school.

It was confirmed that most of the victims were civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

This comes as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Kabul since last night, urging the government to deploy reinforcements to Jaghori and Malistan districts in Ghazni province which have been attacked by the Taliban militants.