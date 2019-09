(Last Updated On: September 18, 2019)

A suicide bombing hit the national electronic ID Card center in eastern Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the explosion happened at around 1:30 pm [local time] in PD3 area of the City.

Security forces have reached to the site of the incident to rescue the employees of the center and eliminate the threats, Mr. Khogyani added.

This is a developing story.