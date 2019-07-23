Suicide Bombers Killed in Ghazni Airstrike

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2019)

Three suicide bombers were killed and a car bomb of them was destroyed in an airstrike by Air Forces in Ghazni province, Ministry of Defense said.

The airstrike has taken place in Giro district of the province at around 8:40 pm on Monday night.

According to the statement, three suicide bombers with an explosive-laden car wanted to carry out a suicide attack in the provincial capital, Ghazni city, before reaching to target, identified and killed by air forces.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.