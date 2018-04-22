Suicide Bomber Targets ID Cards Distribution Center in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2018 12:30 pm)

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives this morning near an agency of the country’s Population Registration Department in the 6th Police District of Kabul City.

At least nine civilians were killed and 56 others wounded as the result of the suicide attack which occurred around 10:00 AM in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul City, said acting spokesperson of Ministry of Interior Najib Danish.

The incident took place when people had gathered in the center for getting paper ID cards (Tazkira) to register for voting in the upcoming elections.

Pictures and footage circulating among the Social Media users showed people were panic in the area as many bodies lied down on the street.

The wounded people were reportedly transferred to different hospitals and mostly to the Emergency Hospital as they were in a critical conditions.

“10 of 52 wounded people that we have received yet are in critical condition,” said an official of Istiqlal hospital.

Details to follow…