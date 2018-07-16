Suicide Bomber Shot Dead Before Reaching Target in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2018 3:09 pm)

Police forces shot dead a would-be suicide bomber before he could reach his target as he approached a demonstration in the capital Kabul on Monday.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the suspect was shot by police near a gathering in the Shar-e Naw park, adding that the man was apprehended but died of his wounds.

In the meantime, the Junbish Milli party led by the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum accused specific circles for today’s failed suicide attack.

Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, a member of the party and chief of staff of the First Vice President’s Office, said the move by the ‘conspiracist circl’ will further strengthen the resolve of the people for justice.

Hundreds of supporters of first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dustom were gathered in Shahr-e-Naw park Monday morning to express their support for Dustom and demand the release of his aide Nizamudin Qisari who was arrested some two weeks ago.