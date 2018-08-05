Suicide Bomber Kills Three NATO Service Members in Parwan Province

(Last Updated On: August 05, 2018 4:45 pm)

Three Resolute Support service members were killed by a suicide bomber during a foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, NATO said in a statement.

According to the statement, another Resolute Support service member, which U.S. Forces-Afghanistan acknowledged was an American, and two Afghan National Army soldiers were also injured in the blast.

The Czech Republic Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the three killed were Czech service members.

The Taliban insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place near Charakar, the provincial capital of Parwan province.

“My thoughts and prayers, along with those of all of the 41-contributing Resolute Support nations, are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members, and our injured Afghan brothers and their families,” said U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan. “Their sacrifice will endure in both our hearts and history, and further strengthen our resolve.”

The Czechs had recently approved a plan to deploy 390 soldiers in Afghanistan through 2020, up from the current 230, as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.