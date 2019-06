(Last Updated On: June 13, 2019)

A suicide bomber hit a security check post in PD6 area of Jalalabad city on Thursday afternoon, local officials confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said at least seven dead bodies and nine injured people have been taken to Nangarhar central hospital so far.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

(This is a developing story.)