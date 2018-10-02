Suicide Blast Hits Election Rally in Nangarhar, Kills At Least 10

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2018)

A suspected suicide attack carried out at an election campaign rally in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, leaving at 10 killed and dozens of others wounded.

Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman said that the incident took place in Kama district of the province when the suicide bomber targeted a campaign rally held by a parliamentary election candidate.

According to sources, at least 10 people were killed and 25 more were wounded in the incident.

No group including the Taliban and Islamic State immediately claimed responsibility of the attack.

Nangarhar has been among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Islamic State militant groups are actively operating in a number of its remote district.