Suicide Blast at Kabul Wedding Kills 63, Wounds 182

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2019)

A suicide bomber killed 63 people and injured 182 others in an attack on a wedding hall in the west of capital Kabul city, the Interior Ministry said.

The incident took place at around 10:40 pm on Saturday in “Shahr-e-Dubai” wedding hall which is located in PD6 of Kabul city, the Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said.

Women and children were also among the casualties, Rahimi added.

Almost 1000 people were present at the wedding hall while the suicide bomber detonated himself at the men’s reception area, sources said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

However, the Taliban in a statement has condemned the blast and denied any involvement in the attack.

“There is no justification for such deliberate and brutal killings and targeting of women and children,” a spokesman for the group Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.