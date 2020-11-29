Suicide attacker targets Zabul’s provincial council head

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)

Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of Zabul’s provincial council, was wounded in a suicide attack in Qalat city, capital of Zabul province on Sunday morning, local officials said.

Officials from the council said that Haqbayan was on his way to his office when his vehicle was targeted by a suicide attacker.

Three of Haqbayan’s guards were also wounded in the blast, officials said.

meanwhile, health officials in Zabul said so far 23 wounded and one dead from the attack on provincial council head’s car, but the police chief said 12 wounded and three killed in the attack.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident the Koh-e-Safi district governor in Parwan was wounded Sunday morning when his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen on the Kabul-Parwan highway.

Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai, district governor of Kalkan confirmed the incident, and said police are investigating the incident.