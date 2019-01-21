Suicide Attacker Hits Military Camp in Maidan Wardak

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019)

A suicide bomber targeted a military base of Afghan National Civil Order forces in Maidan Shahr City of Maidan Wardak province, local officials said on Monday.

The provincial spokesman Abd-ul-Rahman Mangal told Ariana News that the attack happened early this morning.

The attackers entered the military camp after the blast, the provincial council chief said, adding that the attackers engaged in clashes with government forces for about an hour.

At least 12 security personnel were killed and 27 others wounded in the militant’s attack, Provincial Public Health officials said.

The Taliban militants in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that a suicide attacker of the group has targeted the base and the rest were engaged in fighting with the Afghan Special Unit.

Maidan Wardak is among insecure provinces of Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents are active in a number of its districts.