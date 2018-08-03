Breaking News

At least 20 Killed, 30 Wounded in Paktia Mosque Attack

Ariana News Leave a comment 14 Views

(Last Updated On: August 03, 2018 3:24 pm)

A suicide attack targeted a mosque in Gardiz City, the provincial capital of eastern paktia province on Friday afternoon, killing at least 20 people, local police officials confirmed.

The provincial police chief Raz Mohammad Mandozai said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the mosque in the city during Friday prayers. 

According to the official, at least 20 people were killed and 30 others wounded in the attack.  

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

 Details to come…

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Parents of Afghan-Turk School Students Warned Government

(Last Updated On: August 02, 2018 5:48 pm)The Parents’ Committee of Afghan-Turk school warned the …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News