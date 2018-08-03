At least 20 Killed, 30 Wounded in Paktia Mosque Attack

(Last Updated On: August 03, 2018 3:24 pm)

A suicide attack targeted a mosque in Gardiz City, the provincial capital of eastern paktia province on Friday afternoon, killing at least 20 people, local police officials confirmed.

The provincial police chief Raz Mohammad Mandozai said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the mosque in the city during Friday prayers.

According to the official, at least 20 people were killed and 30 others wounded in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Details to come…