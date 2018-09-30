Suicide Attack Organizers Arrested in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2018)

National Directorate of Security (NDS), operatives have arrested two insurgents who were trained in Pakistan to organize terrorist attacks in Kabul, the intelligence agency said in a statement.

The two detainees were identified as Feuz Kochi son of Dawlat Khan and Rafiullah son of ZerGul who were arrested from the vicinity of PD 3rd in Kabul, the statement said.

NDS forces seized one handbag full of explosives, one pistol and a Corolla vehicle during their operation.

According to the statement, the two detainees were trained bomb making and suicide vests for six months in Akora Khatak area of Peshawar.

The arrested admitted to had plan to carry out attacks on Kabul security belt at Police District 5 using five suicide attackers and assassinate political analysts, civil society activists and religious scholars in the city.

The statement further added that the arrested insurgents organized the attacked by the order of a Haqqani Network commander named Bashir in Bandchak district of Maidan Wardak province.