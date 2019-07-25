Suicide Attack On Government Employees; 39 People Killed, Injured

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2019)

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) says that at least eight people killed and 31 others injured as the result of the two attacks which occurred in PD16, Kabul on Thursday.

At first, a suicide attacker on a motorbike targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The second explosion took place while the security forces and people had gathered in the area for transferring the killed and injured people.

“We were in the hotel when the explosion occurred. Lots of people were killed and injured,” said Sayeed Shah, an eyewitness of the incident.

“Another explosion occurred after the first explosion,” said Farhad, an eyewitness of the incident.

“Eight employees of us are killed and more than ten of them are injured. This is the primary death toll,” said Mahboob Rabani, Deputy of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Though Nasrat Rahimi, the Spokesperson of MOI, says that the expositions were conducted by the Taliban, the group rejects having any connections with the explosions.

The explosive and suicide attacks have increased concurrently with the peace efforts of the United States for ending the war in Afghanistan.