Suicide Attack Near MoD Compound in Kabul

An explosion happened in PD9 area of Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, a police official confirmed.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz said the incident has taken place near Second Macroryan and Ahmad Shah Massoud Square in the capital Kabul.

Immediately the type of the explosion and the exact number of casualties were unknown.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility of the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman said in a statement that a suicide attacker of the group has targeted Afghan soldiers gathered near the gate of the personnel directorate of the Ministry of Defense in Kabul.