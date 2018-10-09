Suicide Attack in Helmand Leaves Eight Dead

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2018)

At least eight people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the office of a candidate running for upcoming parliamentary elections in southern Helmand province on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place at around 02:00 p.m. at the office of Mohammad Saleh Achakzay which also wounded 11 others, the provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said.

The provincial government’s media office, meanwhile, said that the area is being cordoned off by the security forces and attempting to left the injured people from the site.

No individual or group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Helmand has been among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan where the insurgent groups mainly the Taliban is operating in its number of remote districts.