Suicide Attack Hits Kandahar, Leaving At least Two Killed

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2018)

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in southern Kandahar City on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounded three others, officials said.

The incident took place at around 04:00 pm in Aino Mina town of the city.

The provincial governor spokesman Aziz Ahmad said police were chasing the suicide bomber before he prematurely detonated his explosives in the area, leaving two civilians killed and three wounded.

Sources, however, told Ariana News that 15 people were dead in the incident.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.