Breaking News

Suicide Attack Hits Kandahar, Leaving At least Two Killed

Ariana News Leave a comment 4 Views

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2018)

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in southern Kandahar City on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounded three others, officials said.

The incident took place at around 04:00 pm in Aino Mina town of the city.

The provincial governor spokesman Aziz Ahmad said police were chasing the suicide bomber before he prematurely detonated his explosives in the area, leaving two civilians killed and three wounded.

Sources, however, told Ariana News that 15 people were dead in the incident.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Afghanistan Summons Iran Deputy Chief of Mission

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018) Afghanistan Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian Deputy Chief …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News