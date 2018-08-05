Suicide Attack Hits Jalalabad City, Casualties Feared

(Last Updated On: August 05, 2018 7:58 pm)

A suicide attack hit Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday evening, killing at least one and wounding four others, local officials said.

The attack took place in Behsood Pul square, Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor said.

A security source told Ariana News that the suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint of the Afghan army in the area.

Provincial public health officials confirmed that one dead body has been shifted to the hospital along with four others who have sustained injuries.

The provincial governing media office, meanwhile, said that the suicide bomber was hugged by a national army soldier named Muhammad Omar in a sacrifice attempt to rescue dozens of others.

Immediately no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar has been among the insecurity provinces of Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Islamic State militant groups are actively operating in its number of remote districts.