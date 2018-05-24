Suicide Attack Foiled in Laghman: NDS

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2018 2:30 pm)

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested a suicide bomber before carrying out an attack in eastern Laghman province, the spy agency said on Thursday.

In a statement, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a suicide bomber from the Taliban group had planned to carry out an attack in Mehtarlam City, the center of the province.

The individual identified as Mohammad Haroon son of Mohammad Habib was arrested during a special operation, the statement added.

In a video footage released, the detainee confesses that earlier he was tasked by Qari Anwar, a Taliban commander in the province, to monitor and report the activities of Afghan security forces in Ali Shing district.

Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.