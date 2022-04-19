COVID-19
Study shows 99% on Indonesia’s most populous island have COVID antibodies
Almost all residents of Indonesia’s most populous island of Java have antibodies against COVID-19, owing to a combination of prior infection and vaccination against the virus, a government-commissioned survey showed, Reuters reported.
The March study of 2,100 people, conducted on Java, home to 150 million people, and Bali, Indonesia’s top tourism destination, revealed 99.2% of people had COVID antibodies, a six percentage point increase from a December survey.
Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, which conducted the survey with the health ministry, on Monday told Reuters the antibody levels in the latest survey were higher due to a wider booster shot rollout, as recipients had stronger protection.
Indonesia’s daily case numbers have decreased significantly since a spike in February driven by the Omicron variant. About 60% of its 270 million people have been vaccinated against COVID.
Pandu said the stronger antibodies may explain the faster rate at which Omicron variant infections declined in Indonesia.
The December study, of 22,000 people, was conducted nationwide and showed 86% of Indonesians had antibodies.
The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation has recently loosened many of its pandemic restrictions, including waiving quarantine for foreign tourists and lifting a two-year ban on the mass exodus tradition during the Muslim holiday season of Eid al-Fitr.
COVID-19
Shanghai cases hit record high as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs
China’s financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy and pandemic control measures.
Shanghai is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week, Reuters reported.
Wider curbs to stop the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant have led to logistical and supply chain disruptions that are taking a growing economic toll, adding to expectations that China’s central bank will soon announce more stimulus measures.
Shanghai residents, meanwhile, have taken to social media to vent frustration over the difficulties of getting enough food and China’s policy that requires anyone testing positive, symptomatic or not, to be centrally quarantined, where many people have complained about poor conditions.
A video provided on Thursday to Reuters from inside one quarantine centre showed people in camp beds separated by less than an arm’s length. An occupant said more than 200 people there shared four toilets, with no showers.
A city official said that cases continued to rise despite the lockdown in part because of a backlog of test results and because of ongoing transmission among family members.
COVID-19
Bosch halts production at two China plants due to COVID curbs
German auto parts supplier Bosch on Tuesday said it has suspended production at two sites in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changchun as it follows government policies to contain a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Bosch said it had paused production at a Thermotechnology factory in Shanghai and an automotive components site in Changchun in northeastern Jilin province.
Two other auto parts plants in Shanghai and neighbouring Taicang city are maintaining “closed-loop” operations, in which workers sleep, live and work in isolation from the rest of society to prevent virus transmission, the manufacturer said.
“We are currently seeing temporarily effects on logistics and supply chain sourcing,” Bosch said in a statement. “In this situation, we are doing everything we can to maintain the supply chains as much as possible and to serve the demands.”
China has imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, including in Jilin province and Shanghai.
Auto sales plunged in March as the country’s curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks took their toll, while Tesla, Volkswagen and Toyota were among automakers feeling the impact of limits on production.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday it had sent a letter to the country’s cabinet detailing how the country’s COVID control measures had disrupted European companies and urged it to revise its policies, such as by allowing home quarantine for some COVID patients.
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing COVID curbs
Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID restrictions, state media said on Saturday.
Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.
Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative COVID PCR test, and health precautions will be observed, it said.
Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam’s five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Haj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.
At least 6 killed and 11 wounded in three explosions in Kabul
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Study shows 99% on Indonesia’s most populous island have COVID antibodies
IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Dozens of factories close in Balkh due to lack of electricity
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
Saar: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost and Kunar
Saar: Pakistan’s denial of providing military bases to US discussed
Zerbena: Extraction of crude oil in Sar-e-Pul province discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
-
Latest News5 days ago
Outlook for Afghan economy ‘dire’ as household incomes shrink: World Bank
-
Business5 days ago
IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies
-
World4 days ago
Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden, Finland join NATO
-
World4 days ago
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan summons Pakistani ambassador over Khost, Kunar strikes
-
COVID-194 days ago
Shanghai cases hit record high as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ex-IEA envoy says Doha office’s strength should have been maintained