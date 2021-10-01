Latest News
Students call for universities to resume classes
University students called on the Ministry of Higher Education on Thursday to reopen all public and private universities as soon as possible.
The students also called for female students to be allowed to return to classes along with male students – but in accordance with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rules.
“Female students want the IEA to start lessons soon based on their rules,” said Mansoora, a student.
“Students from private universities say that their classes did resume, but were stopped by the IEA. The [teaching] environment is Islamic and we call on the IEA to restart our classes,” said Sonam Sarwari, another student.
Meanwhile, some women’s rights activists stated that universities and schools for girls should be established as soon as possible.
They said that women also have the right to education.
“Not opening girls’ universities and schools shows that they do not value women and by not allowing women to participate in government will have bad consequences,” said Zarqa Yaftali, an activist.
Clerics on the other hand stated that education is obligatory for males and females in Islam and it (education) is their right.
They added that in all Muslim countries female students continue their education along with male students.
“Seeking knowledge is compulsory for Muslims, both male and female. They should receive religious education to carry out their daily affairs correctly. If they want other education it is not a problem. We call on the IEA to provide an Islamic environment for girls to continue their education,” said Mawlawi Attaullah Faizani, a cleric.
This comes after IEA officials said that they are working on a plan for female students to return to school.
“It is not only a matter of plan, there is a big vacuum, for example there aren’t officials, we are working on new personnel,” said Jawed Sargar, a member of the IEA’s cultural commission.
“I call on the youths to not leave Afghanistan. It is time to serve the country. IEA will respect them and will provide them opportunities to serve the country with their own profession,” said Abdul Khaliq Hamad, a university lecturer.
The IEA said that female students can continue their education, but based on Sharia.
Afghanistan faces collapse of health services and mass hunger
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warns that Afghanistan faces imminent collapse of health services and widespread hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks.
Acute food shortages fuelled by serious drought, lack of cash and displacement, the COVID-19 pandemic and crippled health services have converged on the people of Afghanistan, with some 18 million Afghans in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
Speaking from Kabul where he has been on a four-day official visit, Alexander Matheou, IFRC Asia Pacific Director said:
“After living through decades of fleeing and fighting, Afghans now face a severe drought which has devastated food production, leaving millions hungry and destitute.
“We are deeply concerned that Afghanistan faces imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks. Health financing has been cut across the country placing ever more demand on Red Crescent teams.
“Urgent international action is needed to support millions of people with the necessities of life as Afghanistan’s looming harsh winter threatens greater misery and hardships.”
Afghan Red Crescent is providing support in some of the hardest hit provinces, including relief supplies to families suffering food shortages and loss of income. Red Crescent has been providing families who have lost their livelihoods due to the drought with cash grants to buy food, to plant drought-resistant food crops and protect their livestock. Health clinics, including mobile teams of doctors and nurses, are providing critical care across Afghanistan.
As part of this ongoing support, the IFRC is urgently appealing to the international community for more than 36 million Swiss francs to support Afghan Red Crescent to deliver emergency relief and recovery assistance to 560,000 people in 16 provinces worst affected by severe drought and displacement.
“IFRC appeal funds will be used to help with sustainable water supplies, establishing more drought-resistant crops and revitalising livestock, while supporting critical income generation for those most at risk of spiralling poverty, including women and the elderly,” Matheou said.
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan
Russia urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner, saying it had heard reports they were sending troops to their common border, TASS quoted the foreign ministry in Moscow as saying on Thursday (September 30), Reuters reported.
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refused to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -appointed cabinet in Kabul and has lashed out at what he describes as violations of human rights in the Taliban’s siege of the Panjshir province where opposition forces held rallies.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in turn, has warned Dushanbe against meddling in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs. Ethnic Tajiks make up more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s population, but Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan members predominantly belong to the biggest ethnic group, Pashtuns, Reuters reported.
“We observe with concern the growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations amid mutually strong statements by the leadership of the two countries,” TASS quoted ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev as saying.
According to the IEA’s own information, tens of thousands of Afghan special forces fighters have been deployed in the Takhar province of northeastern Afghanistan, adjacent to Tajikistan, Zaitsev said.
Russian RIA news news agency cited IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi as denying the movement was building up its forces at the Tajik border, Reuters reported.
Tajikistan’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment on the reports.
Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, held military parades in two provinces bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday and Thursday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after they fled across the border from Afghanistan last month as the IEA took power, read the report.
In the war’s final moments, the U.S.-backed Afghan Air Force personnel flew dozens of military aircraft across the Afghan border to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and were detained there.
EU Airbridge helps deliver 32 tonnes of UNICEF aid to Afghanistan
The first aircraft carrying UNICEF lifesaving medical supplies arrived in Kabul on Thursday through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge.
32 metric tonnes containing essential drugs, oral rehydration salts and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies were flown in today covering the needs of 100,000 children and women for the next three months.
The supplies arrived as health facilities across Afghanistan face serious shortages of supplies and medications.
“These medical supplies come at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan as they face an escalating health and nutrition crisis,” said Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan.
“We thank the EU for their support to ensure children and mothers can receive the basic health services they require.”
This is the first of two consignments planned to be flown into Kabul via the ECHO Airbridge in the coming days.
