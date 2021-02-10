Latest News
String of IED explosions rattle Kabul
Three IED explosions shook Kabul city early Wednesday morning – adding to an almost daily list of blasts targeting vehicles in rush hour traffic.
According to sources, the first explosion happened just after 8am in Paghman district in Kabul province.
A Ranger vehicle was targeted, police said adding that no casualties were reported.
The second explosion happened at 8.30am in PD4, in the Qwai Markaz area in Kabul city. This time a black Land Cruiser, with government plates, was targeted.
Unconfirmed reports indicate at least four government employees were wounded in this explosion.
The third, also targeting a Land Cruiser, happened at about 9am in Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul city.
No details have been released on the last two explosions by police and not group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Latest News
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
The Interior Ministry confirmed that Kochai Ibrahimkhail, police chief for PD5, was killed in one of Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul.
Kochai was killed along with three of his bodyguards after an IED blast targeted his vehicle in the Karte Parwan area of Kabul, sources told Ariana News.
So far, three IED explosions rattled Kabul city Wednesday morning.
The first explosion targeted a police Ranger at 8:12 in the Qale Abdul Ali area of Paghman district in Kabul province, wounding one, sources said.
Police said the second explosions happened less than half an hour later in the Qwai Markaz area in PD2 of the city.
According to police, at least four people were wounded in the incident.
The third blast targeted the police chief of PD5 of Kabul at 9 am in Kart-e-Parwan of the city.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Latest News
Abdullah claims Taliban responsible for the stalled peace talks
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said Tuesday the Taliban has brought the intra-Afghan negotiations to a standstill in Doha, Qatar.
Addressing a meeting on the occasion of the inauguration of the HCNR’s Media and Public Awareness Commission, Abdullah stated that no negotiations have been held between the peace teams for about three weeks.
Abdullah also said no decision could be made behind the scenes, and “the Taliban can put whatever they want on the negotiating table with the I.R delegation.”
“If it is about speeding up the process [Peace process], it is our responsibility. But we are currently in a situation that although the negotiating party has not interrupted the negotiations, no negotiations are underway currently,” Abdullah pointed out.
Abdullah meanwhile also raised the issue of an interim government which has been proposed by some Afghan politicians as an alternative in order to kickstart the stalled peace talks.
He said that nowhere in the world has it been proven that peace can be maintained by merely establishing an interim government.
“Peace is not a personal issue for some people; the Taliban should sit around the negotiating table and raise their issues. A transitional government is not the goal of a desirable future that is acceptable to all,” Abdullah noted.
This comes after reports emerged about a week ago that the Taliban’s negotiating team has not fully returned to the talks tables since the three-week December break.
Some sources have stated that the Taliban is waiting to see whether the US goes through with the troops withdrawal by May 1 as per the Doha agreement before they return to the peace talks tables.
No decision has however been taken as yet regarding the troop withdrawal issue but Biden administration officials have confirmed the agreement is being reviewed.
High-ranking US officials have been briefed on the deal and on Thursday last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad.
“Great meeting with Ambassador Khalilzad to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan: continuing to protect the US against the threat of terrorism, achieving a just and durable political settlement there, and cementing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Blinken said in a tweet.
Biden’s Administration has retained Khalilzad, who has for the past two years been the driving force behind the Afghan peace process, to continue the Afghan peace mission.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad stated that he has briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”
“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.
Latest News
Saleh claims al-Qaeda fighters supporting Taliban in Afghanistan
Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban has not cut ties with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, despite having agreed to do so when signing the agreement with the US in February last year.
In an interview with France24 on Monday, Saleh stated: “At least 500 foreign terrorists largely affiliated with al-Qaeda are fighting alongside Taliban in Afghanistan.”
Saleh also welcomed the decision of the Biden administration to review the February 2020 agreement signed with the Taliban.
“I highly welcome the decision to review the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban,” he said.
According to Saleh, the Taliban has breached their commitments under the Doha deal.
“The Taliban have not remained committed and they have not honored their commitments and they have violated brazenly everything that they promised on February 29, 2020,” Saleh said.
Saleh stated that the Taliban has not reformed its ways. “What we call upon the United States is to look at the history of this group, look at their behavior. They have not stood by their promises in the past.”
He noted that US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan should be based on conditions on the ground.
“I would say that the United States’ national and security interests would not allow an exit without putting a verification mechanism in place to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists and Taliban,” Saleh said.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
String of IED explosions rattle Kabul
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
Abdullah claims Taliban responsible for the stalled peace talks
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
-
COVID-193 days ago
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
-
Featured4 days ago
Three former senators jailed for 10 years over $40,000 bribe
-
Featured4 days ago
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
-
Latest News3 days ago
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six wounded in Kabul shop explosion