Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2020)

Adelaide Strikers on Thursday announced Afghan star legspinner Rashid Khan will return to the club for this year’s edition of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Khan said in a statement issued by the club that he was happy to play again for the Strikers.

“I’m so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big tenth season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning,” he said.

“The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home,” he added.

Head Coach Jason Gillespie said: “Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived.”

“We’re thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins,” he said.

Confirmation of Khan’s return follows that of team-mate Mohammad Nabi who will again play for the Melbourne Renegades.

Teams will be allowed to field up to three overseas players in their XIs for the next two seasons after the increase from two was approved earlier this week.

The tournament is expected to start in the second week of December although the exact structure and schedule remains to be confirmed amid the reworking of the season.