Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers on Thursday announced Afghan star legspinner Rashid Khan will return to the club for this year’s edition of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).
Khan said in a statement issued by the club that he was happy to play again for the Strikers.
“I’m so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big tenth season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning,” he said.
“The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home,” he added.
Head Coach Jason Gillespie said: “Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived.”
“We’re thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins,” he said.
Confirmation of Khan’s return follows that of team-mate Mohammad Nabi who will again play for the Melbourne Renegades.
Teams will be allowed to field up to three overseas players in their XIs for the next two seasons after the increase from two was approved earlier this week.
The tournament is expected to start in the second week of December although the exact structure and schedule remains to be confirmed amid the reworking of the season.
Twelve killed in Takhar airstrike, including children
At least 12 people were killed and 14 wounded in an airstrike in Takhar province on Wednesday night, security sources have confirmed.
The airstrike reportedly targeted a mosque in Taloqan city, early reports indicate. However, some reports state a madrassa was the target.
Security sources said among the victims were children and the mosque’s imam.
It is not yet known whether the airstrike was conducted by the Afghan Air Force or foreign forces.
Takhar province has experienced heavy fighting this week between Afghan security forces and the Taliban.
On Tuesday night over 50 Afghan security personnel were killed in a major Taliban attack in Baharak district.
UNHCR calls for urgent assistance for thousands of Helmand residents
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday called for urgent protection and assistance for tens of thousands of civilians displaced by the recent escalation of violence in Helmand province.
Although the exact number of displaced people is not known, local authorities estimate more than 5,000 families – about 40,000 people – have fled in the 10 days since clashes started.
UNHCR said in a statement “Many ran for their lives with no belongings.”
‘’This latest eruption of violence and displacement reflects the multitude of challenges Afghanistan is facing today,’’ said Caroline Van Buren, UNHCR Representative for Afghanistan.
“More support is urgently needed as the country grapples with insecurity in some parts, on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
UNHCR, as part of the government-led joint humanitarian response, is helping affected people in Helmand. Initial assessments have identified more than 5,000 displaced people in need of immediate assistance. The number is expected to rise as teams continue assessments, the agency said.
“In the last few days, UNHCR has dispatched emergency shelter kits and essential household items such as blankets, plastic sheets, water buckets, cooking utensils and hygiene kits. In addition, UNHCR is providing cash assistance for particularly vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children and women at risk, people with disabilities, and those with serious medical conditions.
The refugee agency however said their initial assessment found that many displaced families urgently need food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, latrines, and cash for rent and other purposes.
‘’Humanitarians are working with limited access to the majority of displaced civilians,’’ said Van Buren.
“Disruptions in telecommunications, the threat of improvised explosive devices and the continued closure of the highway between Kandahar and Helmand following the destruction of several bridges are adding to the challenges.”
The agency said mobile health teams are delivering services to displaced people in Lashkargah city, where the majority of displaced Afghans are currently staying.
“Living conditions are poor with many living in open spaces, in rented accommodation shared with several families, or in shops in the vegetable market.”
More than 220,000 Afghans have been newly displaced by conflict so far this year while another 456,000 people were forced to flee their homes in 2019, adding to an overall figure of around 4.1 million people displaced in Afghanistan since 2012. Conflict and poverty have prevented most of them from returning to their areas of origin.
Dozens killed in large-scale Taliban attack in Takhar province
More than 50 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were killed in an early morning attack by the Taliban in northern Takhar province.
Officials said security forces were attacked at the Government Operations Directorate in Baharak district and at the Takhar Police Command center.
Witnesses and relatives of the victims accused the local government and security officials of negligence, saying that the battle in the area of Masjid Sefid started at 3 am and lasted until 7 am, but no help was sent in by the military.
Local officials have not however confirmed the number of casualties but hospital officials said 35 bodies were brought in and eight security force members hospitalized.
Local residents said that the Taliban first launched an attack in Baharak district and while ANDSF troops went in to contain the situation the insurgent group then attacked the police headquarters.
Security force members also lashed out at local government and said only four of 70 personnel in total escaped unharmed.
They said all soldiers, including local army, police special forces and police soldiers, were killed, wounded, or captured.
Relatives of the victims and residents of the local government of Takhar accuse officials of negligence and say that during the hours of fighting, no reinforcements or help of any sort was provided to the troops.
Abdul Qayyum Hairat, Director of Public Health of Takhar confirmed 35 bodies had been taken to the local hospital.
Local officials have however confirmed the deaths of more than 25 government forces, including Raz Mohammad Andish, a police security official and commander of a special police unit.
Abdullah Qarluq, Takhar’s Governor also confirmed the attack and said a Taliban Red Unit had carried out the assault.
