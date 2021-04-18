Strawberries hit record yield of almost 300 tons in 1399

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2021)

Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture show that in the 1399 solar year, 299 metric tons of strawberries were produced across the country.

The ministry said Herat, with 31 hectares of cultivated land, produced 155 metric tons of berries alone.

After Herat, Kunduz and Balkh provinces also recorded the second and third highest yield respectively.

According to the ministry strawberries are also grown in Faryab, Daikundi, Sar-e-Pul and Maidan Wardak provinces as well as a number of other provinces.

In total, last year, 62 hectares of land was used to cultivate this sweet, popular fruit.

The ministry has said that Afghanistan’s climate is conducive to the cultivation of strawberries, and that the cultivation of this fruit has been gradually promoted among the people for several years.

Strawberries are fruits rich in vitamins and nutrients and are sold on the local market for up to 200 AFN per kilogram.