Stowaway body found in Air France plane

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2020)

In the undercarriage of a French flight flying from Ivory Coast to Paris, the body of a stowaway – possibly a child – has been found.

“Air France confirms that a lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the well of the landing gear on flight AF703 coming from Abidjan on the 7th of January,” the airline said in twitter statement Wednesday.

The statement added that Air France has expressed its condolence in regard to the human loss and has commenced an inquiry into the tragedy.

The age, identity, and cause of the death of the stowaway has not been confirmed yet; however, investigations have been being conducted, a source in the prosecutor’s office in Paris said, denying that the stowaway was a child.