Latest News
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
The US Embassy in Kabul has expressed concern over the “misappropriation” of the funds to battle the pandemic in Afghanistan.
The Embassy said in a statement: “Do you know that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds.”
“This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care,” the Embassy tweeted.
“Stop Corruption,” the Embassy stressed.
#DYK that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds. This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care. #StopCorruption pic.twitter.com/XsxW6QGcn5
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) February 12, 2021
This comes as earlier this week, the Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan said that more than 220 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.
The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.
Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”
Latest News
International community expresses concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan
International communities have expressed their “deep concern” over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians in Afghanistan.
The sixth round of consensus-building meetings for peace in Afghanistan was held in Kabul on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, and representatives of Asian and European countries, and Afghanistan’s regional and international partners had participated in the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Ambassadors and representatives of regional and international countries and organizations, while expressing their deep concern over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians, have reiterated their support for the continuation of peace negotiations and advancing the Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process,” the statement said
“They also welcomed and supported the efforts and principled stance of the Afghan Government towards the fulfillment of the commitments by all involved parties, the establishment of a ceasefire, and achieving a comprehensive political solution commensurate with the will of the Afghan people,” the statement read.
According to the statement, FM Atmar has briefed the participants about the challenges of the second round of peace talks, Taliban’s regional trips and the group’s failure to live up to its commitments, the Islamic world’s solidarity in condemning war and supporting peace, and the importance of regional and international consensus for the success of the Afghan peace process.
He noted that reducing violence, severing ties with terrorists, advancing sincere and meaningful negotiations, and preventing the released Taliban prisoners from returning to the battlefield “were four major commitments that the Taliban failed to fulfill.”
“Minister Atmar also welcomed the new U.S. administration’s decision to review the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments based on the U.S.-Taliban agreements, calling it an essential step for advancing the Afghan peace process.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Endowments, discussed the formation of a broad consensus in the Islamic world for ending bloodshed and realizing peace in Afghanistan.
The Islamic countries, reputable institutions, and organizations (like OIC & MWL), well-known personalities, and Muftis of the Islamic world (like Sheikh Qarzawi) have consistently disapproved of the war in Afghanistan, Halimi said.
The Islamic countries and organizations have reiterated that attacking schools and universities, destroying infrastructures, and killing innocent civilians were in stark violation of the principles and teachings of the holy religion of Islam, Halimi added.
Latest News
Danish says an interim-government brings more violence
Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Friday that the current opportunity for peace should be seized.
Speaking at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq in Kabul said that the Taliban has shown “less sincerity” to the peace efforts and instead, they have increased their violence in the country.
“An interim setup will bring more violence and that it means returning to the past,” said Danish.
Danish also said that most of the Taliban’s released prisoners returned to the battlefields.
He also emphasized that being the Taliban away from the negotiating table is not in the best interest of the peace process.
“The Afghan government has taken bold steps in the peace process, but the Taliban have intensified their violence, which is in no way in the country’s interest,” Danish added.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Karim Khalili, former chairman of the High Peace Council, at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq said that called on both sides to take the opportunity of peace.
“Let us take this opportunity to establish a dignified peace in the country. The way to continue the war is by no means the way for the country to progress,” Khalili said.
Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party also speaking in the ceremony says that at the moment all the Taliban’s commanders are preparing for the war, adding that: “Therefore I am calling on the government to be prepared both for war and defend the country.”
Latest News
MoD claims 31 Taliban fighters killed during ANDSF strikes
Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday in a statement claimed that at least 31 Taliban fighters including a Taliban commander killed in the past 24 hours during Afghan ground and air forces strike.
According to the ministry, the operations were conducted in Helmand, Zabul, and Kandahar provinces.
“A commander of Taliban was killed along with seven others in an airstrike in Nawa district of Helmand province last night. Additionally, 2 others were wounded as a result of the strike.” MoD said.
The ministry says that 13 Taliban were killed and 11 wounded after Afghan Air Forces targeted their strongholds in Mizan and Arghandab districts of Zabul province last night.
At least 10 Taliban were killed and 7 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operation in Arghandab and Maiwand districts of Kandahar province yesterday.
Additionally, 66 IEDs that were placed by the Taliban on public roads were discovered and safely defused by ANA.
The Taliban has said 12 Afghan soldiers had been killed and several others wounded in their attacks on Afghan checkpoints in Kandahar province.
