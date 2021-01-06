Latest News
Stoltenberg says NATO will face dilemma over Afghanistan
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday evening at a press conference that 2021 will be a “pivotal year for NATO because we need to decide on our presence in Afghanistan.”
Stoltenberg said next month defense ministers will meet to decide but that the organization will face a dilemma. He said it was critical to make sure that Taliban break all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda.
He said the organization welcomed the peace talks taking place between the Taliban and Afghan Republic but added: “There are many challenges, and many uncertainties, but of course, the peace talks are the only path to peace, the only way forward to a peaceful negotiated solution.
“We support those efforts, but at the same time we know that we will be faced with a very difficult dilemma,” he said.
“Next month, NATO’s defence ministers will meet, and they need to decide whether to remain, whether to stay in Afghanistan with our military presence, and then risk being engaged in a prolonged military presence in Afghanistan, or whether to leave, but then risk that Afghanistan once again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he said.
On the issue of a conditions-based withdrawal and whether the Taliban had indeed met those conditions, set out in accordance with the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year, Stoltenberg said: “The more important thing is that we need to make sure that Afghanistan doesn’t once again become a safe haven for international terrorists.
“We have to understand that the reason why we went in to Afghanistan back in almost 20 years ago was the attack on a NATO ally, the 9/11 against the United States, and Taliban has committed in the agreement with the United States to make sure that they don’t work with, they don’t support, they don’t help in any way provide any framework support for international terrorists.
“So the most important condition is to make sure that Taliban meets that requirement, that they break all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda.
“We will of course assess the situation on the ground, we will assess the development in the peace talks and then make our decision,” he said.
But he stated that NATO will “have to be honest and say that that will be a dilemma, it will be difficult. It is, of course, a challenge to stay.
“We have been there for almost 20 years.
“To continue to be militarily involved in Afghanistan is challenging, it has a price and we need to be prepared to stay in a difficult military operation.
“On the other hand, if we leave, then we risk that the gains we have made over the last years, preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for international terrorists, that those gains are lost,” he said.
Stoltenberg pointed out that withdrawing will be a “very difficult decision” but its one that all the alliance nations need to make together “because whatever we do, we need to do it in a coordinated and well-planned way.”
He then singled out Germany and thanked them for their strong commitment to the mission in Afghanistan.
“Germany leads the NATO presence in the north, and Germany really understands that our presence in Afghanistan is about protecting ourselves, our own countries against terrorist attacks.”
Ghani ‘refuses’ to meet with Khalilzad to discuss interim govt
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad flew out of Kabul on Tuesday night without having met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, sources confirmed Wednesday.
Khalilzad, who spent just one day in the Afghan capital did however meet with high profile political figures to reportedly discuss the establishment of an interim government.
However, sources claimed Ghani wanted no part in such discussions with the US envoy.
Khalilzad reportedly met with former president Hamid Karzai, former jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah; the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and the Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar.
Sahyed Ishaq Gailani, a senior adviser to the High Council for National Reconciliation told Ariana News that Khalilzad’s aim was to discuss the establishment of an interim government but he said Ghani was opposed to discussing the issue with the US envoy.
“Mr. Khalilzad arrived in Kabul with a message of interim government which is a good message for the Afghan people, but the President did not give him time,” Gailani said.
However, Juma Khan Achakzai, one of Ghani’s advisers, said the President’s failure to meet with Khalilzad was not because of the issue of an interim government but rather because he had been otherwise engaged.
“The President was busy with some government work, and Khalilzad met with the security council adviser and foreign minister, and they conveyed Khalilzad’s message to the President.”
Earlier, a member of the government’s negotiating team said the focus of the talks going forward would be on the division of power, which may lead to a change in the structure of power in the country.
Peace talks resumed in Doha on Wednesday night between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban after a three week break. Khalilzad meanwhile is currently on a tour of the region and will also visit Qatar as he resumes efforts to push for peace in Afghanistan.
Taliban says ‘diplomacy is the way to end the war’
The Taliban on Wednesday responded to comments made by US President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser nominee Jack Sullivan and said they believed in “the path of diplomacy”.
The Taliban said in a statement that “the best way to resolve the dispute is the continuation of diplomacy”.
Referring to the US-Taliban agreement signed in February, which the Afghan government was not party to, the Taliban stated it is “committed to the points in the agreement and want the same from the other side.”
On the issue of targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists in the country, the Taliban again denied any involvement and said “these individuals were not the group’s military targets”.
The Afghan government and numerous officials have however blamed the group for the recent spike in assassinations.
The Taliban’s statement comes after Sullivan’s interview with CNN on Sunday where he said the Taliban need to prove they have cut all ties with the Taliban and not just say they have.
He told CNN that under the Taliban agreement with the US, they had pledged to sever ties with al-Qaeda, but that this commitment needed to be not a matter of words but of action.
Sullivan emphasized that the Taliban must reduce violence and enter into negotiations with the Afghan government in good faith.
Saleh says $100 million CCTV project to be rolled out in Kabul
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Wednesday that government would install advanced security cameras across Kabul city, aimed at bringing an end to criminal and terrorist activities.
Speaking at his daily 6.30 am security meeting, Saleh stated that Kabul covered by surveillance cameras.
“The last time security cameras were regularly installed in Kabul was in 2008. Now that technology has advanced dramatically.
“It was decided that Kabul would be better than before – more under-cover than before and covered with security cameras with advanced technology,” Saleh said.
He added that the process would cost more than $100 million, which would be funded by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.
“The ground for terrorists and thieves will be narrower, not wider,” Saleh said.
