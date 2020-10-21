Featured
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that current troop levels in the country were at around 12,000 and any further adjustments remain conditions-based.
Speaking ahead of the alliance’s defense ministers meeting which starts on Thursday, he said one of the topics that will come under scrutiny will be the NATO mission in Afghanistan.
He said on Friday, the ministers will focus on NATO’s training missions, including that in Afghanistan.
“In Afghanistan, NATO has around 12,000 troops in the alliance’s biggest mission. As part of the peace process, we have adjusted our presence. Any further adjustments remain conditions-based,” he said.
“The Taliban must live up to their commitments, significantly reduce the levels of violence,
and pave the way for a ceasefire.
“They must break all ties with Al-Qaeda and other international terrorist groups. And they must negotiate in good faith,” he said.
Stoltenberg reiterated that the talks in Doha offer the best chance for peace in a generation.
“They must preserve the gains made at such high price over the last two decades, including for women and girls.”
He also said NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stated allies and partners had renewed their commitment to provide financial support to the Afghan forces through 2024.
Featured
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul issued a statement expressing its regret over the loss of lives in Wednesday’s stampede at a stadium close to their consulate in Jalalabad city, which claimed the lives of at least 15 people.
The stampede happened about 5km from the consulate after thousands of Afghans had gathered to start the application process for visas to travel to Pakistan.
Among the dead were at least 11 women, many of whom were elderly.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, posted a condolence message on Twitter and said the embassy was working with the Afghan authorities to improve the visa application process.
“We are committed to continue visa issuance to Afghan nationals under new visa policy while making the process smoother and streamlined at our end,” he said.
He also stated he was “deeply saddened at the reports of casualties at a stadium in Jalalabad 5 km from Pakistani Consulate where visa applicants were being organized by Afghan provincial authorities. We sympathize with the families of victims.”
The embassy said in an official statement the incident happened when visa applicants were being “gathered and organized by the provincial Afghan authorities.
The embassy also appealed to the Afghan people for their cooperation and to the Afghan authorities “for better and secure management of the Afghan visa applicants”.
“We sympathize with the families of those who have lost their lives and those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident.”
The statement noted that the embassy “would like to emphasize again that in view of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and our consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazer-e-Sharif continue to issue multiple entry visas to the Afghan applicants for their visits to Pakistan for family, business, medical treatment, education and other purposes.”
Featured
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad
At least 15 Afghans, many of them elderly women, were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province while waiting for visas from the Pakistan consulate, officials said Wednesday.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning at a stadium close to the Pakistan consulate where over 3,000 Afghans had gathered to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad city, said of the 15 people dead, 11 were women and several senior citizens were wounded.
Business
Pakistan parliament to host trade and investment forum for Afghans
Pakistan’s National Assembly will host a Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and economic forum next week to enhance bilateral relations and find ways to overcome transit and trade challenges.
The two-day seminar in Islamabad will include a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and representatives from Afghanistan’s trade and investment community.
Pakistan’s The News reported delegates attending from Pakistan will include political leaders, academics, investors, and traders.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the opening ceremony of the conference on October 26 and a video message from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be telecast during the event.
The seminar is being viewed as a positive sign of change and a way to overcome issues faced by traders and investors in both countries and will also open new avenues of political and parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
