Stoltenberg says NATO allies looking at how to provide support in ‘new chapter’

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2021)

Speaking at a meeting of European Union Defence Ministers, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the drawdown of NATO’s Resolute Training mission was underway, but said the end of NATO’s mission does not mean the end of the Alliance’s relationship with Afghanistan.

Allies are looking at how they can continue to provide financial and training support to Afghan forces, Stoltenberg said.

He also said NATO has sent a strong message to the Taliban “that any attack on NATO troops will be met with a forceful response.

“The drawdown of NATO troops and the end of the Resolute Support Mission is not the end to our partnership with Afghanistan. It is actually opening up a new chapter,” he said.

“We are now looking into how we can continue to provide support. We are looking at ways to provide financial support, support with training and also supporting the national community in Afghanistan.”

“NATO of course strongly supported the peace process and a negotiated peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is the best way to maintain the achievements we have made together over the last (two) decades,” Stoltenberg said.