Latest News
Stoltenberg says NATO allies looking at how to provide support in ‘new chapter’
Speaking at a meeting of European Union Defence Ministers, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the drawdown of NATO’s Resolute Training mission was underway, but said the end of NATO’s mission does not mean the end of the Alliance’s relationship with Afghanistan.
Allies are looking at how they can continue to provide financial and training support to Afghan forces, Stoltenberg said.
He also said NATO has sent a strong message to the Taliban “that any attack on NATO troops will be met with a forceful response.
“The drawdown of NATO troops and the end of the Resolute Support Mission is not the end to our partnership with Afghanistan. It is actually opening up a new chapter,” he said.
“We are now looking into how we can continue to provide support. We are looking at ways to provide financial support, support with training and also supporting the national community in Afghanistan.”
“NATO of course strongly supported the peace process and a negotiated peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is the best way to maintain the achievements we have made together over the last (two) decades,” Stoltenberg said.
Latest News
Australian cricketers flee India for Maldives after IPL abandoned
Australian cricketers playing in this year’s IPL fled COVID-ravaged India for the Maldives Thursday, but New Zealand’s top stars are stuck in Delhi until May 11, the earliest they can secure exemptions to enter England where they are due to play a Test series.
AFP reports that cricket authorities have been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the Indian Premier League was abandoned this week.
India reported 3,980 deaths and more than 412,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
While most overseas-based players headed home, the Australians, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are unable to do so after Canberra closed its borders and threatened anyone entering from India with jail time.
They must wait until at least May 15, when the travel ban will be reviewed.
In the meantime, the 37 players, coaches, officials and TV commentators left for the Maldives, reportedly on a charter flight arranged and paid for by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.”
They are likely to be chartered back to Australia once the ban has been lifted, again with the help of the BCCI.
But Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey was not among the travelling party, forced to remain in isolation after testing positive to the virus.
Cricket Australia said he was “experiencing mild symptoms” and would remain in the care of the Super Kings until it was safe for him to return to Australia.
Latest News
Former TV anchor assassinated in Kandahar
Nemat Rawan, a former TV anchor currently working for the Ministry of Finance, was killed in an armed attack by at least two gunmen in Kandahar on Thursday, officials confirmed.
Kandahar police said that Rawan was assassinated in PD14 of Kandahar city.
His relatives also confirmed the shooting.
Rawan worked in the media department at the Ministry of Finance but until recently was a program anchor for TOLOnews.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
While heavy clashes are ongoing in various parts of the country, reports indicate that the Taliban is advancing on key cities in Baghlan and Ghazni provinces.
According to reports a number of soldiers have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in Ghazni and Baghlan provinces while an unknown number have surrendered to the Taliban.
Baghlan
Officials reported that Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district of Baghlan province has fallen to the Taliban.
Local officials confirmed and said there had been no clashes between government forces who carried out a tactical retreat.
Meanwhile, sources said that last night troops from two checkpoints in this district surrendered to the Taliban.
Although the district governor has denied the surrender of security forces from two army checkpoints in the district, Mohammad Safdar Mohseni, head of the provincial council, told Ariana News that at least 60 soldiers, equipped with weapons and equipment from two checkpoints have surrendered to the Taliban.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said most of the areas in Baghlan-e-Markazi district had been captured by the group.
He also said more than 200 security forces had joined the group and taken their military hardware with them.
Ghazni
Local officials from Ghazni province reported that four army check posts have fallen to the Taliban in the province.
According to officials, two security check posts in Arezo village of the province have fallen to the Taliban.
Abdul Jame Jami, a member of the Ghazni Provincial Council said the fate of 24 security force members from the checkpoints is unknown.
The official added that with the fall of these two checkpoints, the Taliban are now close to Ghazni city.
He warned that if the security forces are not managed properly, the city of Ghazni will fall to the Taliban.
Meanwhile, a credible source told Ariana News that two check posts fell to the Taliban on Wednesday night in Khowaja Omari district.
According to the source at least 15 policemen were killed in the incident.
The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the allegations.
Clashes around the country
Clashes intensified in parts of the country after the US forces officially started withdrawing troops on Saturday.
A number of experts believe that the Taliban have increased the number of attacks ahead of the Istanbul Conference in a bid to gain more leverage in talks.
Currently, intense fighting is underway in Helman province, which has resulted in thousands of people fleeing their homes.
The US also reportedly assisted Afghan security forces overnight by carrying out airstrikes against the Taliban in the province.
On Wednesday, General Sami Sadat, commander of Maiwand Corps, said that the Taliban had carried out 89 attacks in different parts of Helmand province, and that all of the attacks were met by force from the Afghan security forces. He said the Taliban sustained heavy casualties.
“The morale of the Afghan forces is high and they have access to good equipment and with the available equipment they can defeat the Taliban,” Sadat added.
