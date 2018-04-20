Stoltenberg Insists on Enabling, Training Afghan Local Forces

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2018 4:15 pm)

The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the best option to suppress the insurgent groups is to enable and train Afghan local forces.

“The message now is that more important than deploying NATO troops in combat operations it is to enable local forces, train local forces to stabilize their own countries,” Stoltenberg said. “It is better if we are able to train local forces, build local capacities, build local institutions, and enabling them to stabilize their own countries, and to fight terrorism themselves.”

In the meantime, Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that training and equipping Afghan security forces can be more effective in fight against terrorism.

“Up to the year 2020 and 2024, the Afghan security forces should stand by their own. Considering the date, of course we will have the capability till that time,” Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of MoD said.

Since NATO’s combat mission in Afghanistan formally ended in 2014, Taliban attacks have intensified and Afghan military and civilian casualties have risen.