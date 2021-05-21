Latest News
Stoltenberg highlights NATO’s future support to Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the NATO will continue to support Afghanistan as the organization’s military presence is ending in the country.
In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s future support to Afghanistan “will have three main pillars.”
“As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter. NATO’s future support will have three main pillars,” he said.
Stoltenberg stated: “first, we plan to provide advice and capacity support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support to the Afghan security forces.”
Second, he went to say that NATO allies are planning to provide military education and training to the Afghan security forces outside Afghanistan, focusing on Special Operations Forces.
“And third, we are planning to fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport,” NATO Secretary-General stated.
Stoltenberg noted that all this will enable NATO Allies and the broader international community to continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts.
This comes as the withdrawal of the international forces from Afghanistan begun early May.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.
CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
District in Maidan Wardak falls to Taliban: officials
Local officials said that the district governor’s compound in Jalrez district in Maidan Wardak and the police headquarters have fallen to the Taliban after heavy attacks by the group for the last three days.
Mohammad Sardar Bakhtiari, deputy chairman of Maidan Wardak provincial council, confirms that Jalrez district has fallen and more than 40 security forces have surrendered to the Taliban.
An MP from the province, Mahdi Rasikh, also confirmed the incident.
Rasikh said that some members of the government forces were captured by the Taliban after their attack on the district.
Rasikh said that at least seven security force members were killed in the Taliban attack on the district, adding that some soldiers are missing.
“This morning, Jalrez district fell to the Taliban and more than 69 security forces with their equipment and all vehicles, hundreds of weapons and combat facilities were sized by the enemy,” Rasikh added.
Rashid added that the district remained under siege by the Taliban for the last two years.
He reiterated that “no action was taken by the central government to help the district” during heavy fighting in the last three days.
Taliban has claimed that they have captured the district.
Jalrez is located in the west of Maidan Wardak province. It lies 62 kilometers southwest of Kabul.
Ministry of Defense claims that at least 10 Taliban were killed in an airstrike in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province today at 1:48 pm, adding that the operations of ANDSF continue in Jalrez and the district will be cleared off soon.
This is the second district in Maidan Wardak that falls to the Taliban in less than two weeks.
On Thursday, Dawlat Shah district in Laghman was captured by the Taliban, according to the local officials and lawmakers from the province, but the Defense Ministry said that the security forces made a tactical retreat in the district.
The ministry also claimed that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties in the district.
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
The United States and its NATO allies are exploring a possible international effort to help secure the airport in Afghanistan’s capital after American troops withdraw from the country, the top US general said this week, Reuters reported.
According to US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a secure airport would be essential to ensuring that the United States and European allies could maintain embassies in Afghanistan.
“We are working out the details of how to secure the airport, how to support the Afghan military securing the airport, and what countries are willing to contribute to do that,” Milley told reporters shortly before landing in Washington after talks with NATO allies in Brussels.
President Joe Biden’s April order to pull out all troops by September 11 could inflame Afghanistan’s internal conflict between the internationally backed Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency, Reuters reported.
The Biden administration has stressed that the United States will remain committed to Afghanistan, shifting its focus to diplomacy while continuing robust financial support to Kabul.
But such diplomacy — including efforts to foster a so-far elusive peace agreement between Kabul and the Taliban — would suffer greatly if the United States and its European allies can’t keep embassies open because of security threats inside Afghanistan, reported Reuters
Milley said of the airport: “That is one of the keys to maintaining a diplomatic presence.”
He said NATO chiefs of defense discussed the issue in Brussels on Tuesday. But decisions about any security force deployments by individual countries for the airport would be made later by political leadership, he said.
Milley declined to speculate about the size of any international force at the airport.
“I think NATO and others are working that in various working groups to see what the exact number is going to be. Those numbers aren’t known right now,” he said.
