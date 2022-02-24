Business
Stocks dive, oil jumps above $100 as Russia invades Ukraine
Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stock markets slumped and the Russian rouble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Markets displayed all the predictable reactions. Europe’s main stock markets opened 2.5%-4% lower and benchmark government bonds, the dollar, Swiss franc, Japanese yen and gold all rallied in a move to safety, Reuters reported.
Putin said he had authorized what he called a special military operation and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion.
The rouble weakened nearly 7% to an unprecedented 86.98 per dollar and there were 10% plus falls on the Moscow stock exchange when it opened after an initial suspension.
The dollar index was up 0.5%, in the currency markets, Reuters reported.
Brent crude futures jumped more than 3.5% to shoot past $100 a barrel for the first time since September 2014.
West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6% to $96.22 per barrel, its highest since August 2014, while gold jumped more than 1.7% to hit its highest level since early January 2021.
Business
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
Officials from the Ministries of Interior and Defense met with the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul and the Executive Director of the TAPI project on Wednesday where they discussed their plans to secure the project in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.
At the meeting, the security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was discussed and interior and defense ministry officials presented their plans to secure the pipeline.
The Turkmen delegation told the security officials that construction work on the TAPI project should resume in the near future.
In January a summit between India, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan focussed on a number of regional issues including the suspended TAPI project.
At the time, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the gas pipeline project that will run from the country’s Galknyshk oil field near Mary through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.
The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline, also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited in conjunction with the Asian Development Bank.
Business
India, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia facilitate major aid consignments to Afghanistan
The Afghan government has sent a convoy of 40 trucks overland to the Pakistan-India border to collect a shipment of wheat for Afghanistan from the Indian government, which is being sent in a bid to counter the crisis the country is facing.
The trucks will be loaded with the aid at the Wagah-Attari border crossing between Pakistan and India before returning overland through Pakistan to Afghanistan.
Punjab Province Home Department officials said the Interior Ministry, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have issued instructions to the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide foolproof security to shipments to avoid any mishap.
According to sources in the Punjab Home Department, the shipment of wheat from India will be handed over to Afghan officials on Tuesday at the border crossing.
At the same time, a total of 750 tons of emergency relief goods sent by charity train from Turkey to Afghanistan has been delivered to authorities in Kabul.
Co-ordinated by Turkey’s state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and with the support of Turkish NGOs, medical aid packages were delivered to the Afghanistan Public Health Ministry on Monday.
The aid packages include food, winter clothing, medical supplies, wheelchairs, toys, and health supplies.
A Turkish diplomat at their embassy in Kabul, Emre Manav, stated that the aid will be delivered to 34 provinces across Afghanistan as soon as possible, Turkey’s media reported.
Attending the handover ceremony along with Manav were the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Health Minister Habibullah Ahunzade and representatives of some Turkish institutions in Kabul.
In a speech, Manav said that as the Afghan people stood by Turkish people in the past, they stand with the Afghan people who need help now.
The train left Ankara on January 27 and entered Afghanistan on February 7.
Meanwhile a special flight carrying five tonnes of humanitarian relief from Malaysia left for Kabul on Tuesday.
Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was present to send off the humanitarian relief flight which left Malaysia with 12 volunteers on board.
“The flight will stopover at Hyderabad, India and Islamabad, Pakistan before continuing its journey to Kabul,” said Malaysia’s foreign ministry.
Business
Kabul Central Silo resumes operations after 30-year hiatus
Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, Silo-e-Markazi or central silo, which is located in Kabul, has been reactivated and resumed production on Sunday, after a hiatus of thirty years.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Monday that the silo will produce 1,000 naan breads and 200 Afghan roht per day.
“The Central Silo was established 65 year ago, and 2,000 people were employed here. Now 138 people, including 12 women, are working here,” said Khyal Muhammad Mayar, head of the silo.
“After hectic efforts we have reactivated the Silo-e-Markazi to resume production and for the first time over the past 30 years it begun baking breads and cakes,” Mayar said.
Silo officials said that they will expand production if government supports them, especially with equipment.
“We have the ability to work. Our machines are old, but we can work with the equipment. We can also find markets,” said Zakar Rasouli, an engineer at the silo.
Employees also said that a lot of the equipment needs to be repaired.
“I have been working here, for the past 40 years. We have a high capacity. It is important to start work here. We can earn people’s trust,” said Shah Wali Omari, an employee.
According to silo officials, Kandahar and Herat silos, which have also been dormant for years, will resume production in the near future.
