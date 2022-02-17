World
Still a risk of military conflict in Ukraine: Analyst
A U.S.-based analyst warned Wednesday that “the risk of military conflict is still very much in play,” echoing United States and NATO’s claims that Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine despite Moscow’s insistence it was pulling back.
“There are real reasons to be skeptical, and in my view, it’s just as plausible that these gestures towards diplomacy (Putin’s) really could be about buying more time in order to move forces into position. And I think to shape the narrative, right, so that Russia can try to present itself as a responsible global actor trying to resolve this politically,” Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) told Reuters TV questioning President Vladimir Putin’s stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.
“He (Putin) doesn’t threaten things that he isn’t prepared to do. I’m sure he’s thought through those scenarios, and it’s likely to me that they are at least prepared to do that if they view that that’s necessary to advancing Russian objectives, ” she added.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces – part of a huge buildup that has been accompanied by demands to the West for sweeping security guarantees – were pulling back after exercises in southern and western military districts near Ukraine.
Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, but NATO and the United States said they had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war, Reuters reported.
US President Joe Biden responded that Washington had not yet verified the demobilization, and said Russia still very much posed a threat.
“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. And the fact remains, right now, Russia has more than 150000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine’s border.”
Russia did not say how many units were pulling back.
Its deployment of some 130,000 troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine triggered alarms in Western capitals that a military operation could be imminent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, denied again his country sought conflict.
“Do we want it or not? Of course, not. That is why we have offered our proposals to start the negotiation process, which should lead to an agreement of providing equal security for everybody, including our country.”
Speaking from the White House, Biden said he was committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
But he warned the Russian people that military aggression in Ukraine would be bloody, costly, and would be met with international condemnation.
Featured
Biden says ‘needless death and destruction’ if Russia invades Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give “diplomacy every chance to succeed’ in resolving the Ukraine crisis with Russia, but he says there are now more than 150,000 Russian troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and he warns, “invasion remains distinctly possible.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, Reuters reported.
“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he added.
Biden also reiterated his call to Americans in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” Biden also appealed directly to Russian citizens.
“United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia, Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there, as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia,” Biden said.
The president made the remarks hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
World
U.N. chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine, urges intense diplomacy
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply worried about the heightened tensions over Ukraine and “increased speculation” about a military conflict, urging world leaders to intensify diplomacy to calm the situation, Reuters reported.
“We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation,” he told reporters after having lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion. Russia suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was adding to its military capabilities, Reuters reported.
“The time is now to defuse tensions and deescalate actions on the ground. There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them,” said Guterres.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres spoke separately with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine and he told reporters he would remain “fully engaged in the hours and days to come.”
Guterres stressed that the U.N. Charter requires all member states to “refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
“Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff,” Guterres said. “In short, my appeal is this: Do not fail the cause of peace.”
The United Nations has no plans to evacuate or relocate out of Ukraine any of its more than 1,600 staff – of which 220 are foreign staff and more than 1,400 are Ukrainian – U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
World
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee
A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2024 while a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their nominee for the White House race.
According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they’d rather have a different candidate.
Fifty-percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents said they think Trump should be their presidential nominee in 2024, with 49% saying the party should pick someone else, Fox News reported.
Asked last March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”
He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again.”
Since leaving the White House nearly 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another White House run.
In a Fox News interview in November, Trump said that he’d “probably” announce his 2024 plans after the 2022 midterm elections, and once again said “a lot of people will be happy” with his decision.
In a separate question in the survey, 58% of respondents said they’re looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, with 41% saying they’re dreading it.
Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s rule in the past six months discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
Still a risk of military conflict in Ukraine: Analyst
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s rule in the past six months discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank slates US plan for frozen funds
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
China to launch more than 50 rockets, spacecraft in 2022
-
COVID-195 days ago
Austrians protest against COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccination
-
Latest News4 days ago
Shaheen says no women will be appointed to cabinet
-
Sport3 days ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
-
Sport5 days ago
Second gold for Jacobellis as US veterans win cross mixed team event
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans condemn US plan to fund 9/11 victims with their assets
-
World4 days ago
US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade