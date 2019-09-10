Sticky Bomb Blast Injures Seven Civilians in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)

Seven civilians were injured in an explosion in eastern Nangahar province, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chemtala area of Khogyani district as a result of a magnetic bomb blast placed in a civilian handcart.

All victims were taken to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where both the Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.