Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a statement, has announced the appointment of Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg expressed, “I am glad to announce that I have appointed Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan. Ambassador Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1 June.”

According to Stoltenberg, Pontecorvo brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including in Afghanistan and the broad regional context.

“I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future, where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stoltenberg added.

He said that NATO Allies and its partner countries remained firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security, “which is important for our own security” he added.

Jens Stoltenberg, through the statement, expressed his gratitude to the former Senior Civilian Representative Sir Nicholas Kay, whose posting has come to an end in Afghanistan, for his service, and his contributions to the cause of peace and security for all Afghans.