Latest News
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a statement, has announced the appointment of Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan.
Stoltenberg expressed, “I am glad to announce that I have appointed Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan. Ambassador Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1 June.”
According to Stoltenberg, Pontecorvo brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including in Afghanistan and the broad regional context.
“I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future, where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stoltenberg added.
He said that NATO Allies and its partner countries remained firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security, “which is important for our own security” he added.
Jens Stoltenberg, through the statement, expressed his gratitude to the former Senior Civilian Representative Sir Nicholas Kay, whose posting has come to an end in Afghanistan, for his service, and his contributions to the cause of peace and security for all Afghans.
Health
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894
Featured
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
The Bayat Foundation distributed food to a number of needy families in eastern Nangarhar province as it continues its assistance amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at the foundation underlined that the donations were mostly distributed to those affected by the restriction on movements.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies and businessmen out there to step up and take the hand of the poor.
People in Nangarhar are facing financial difficulties due to the restriction on movements aimed to prevent the COVID19 outbreak in the province.
That in perspective, the Bayat Foundation stepped in keeping up with the distribution of foodstuff to a number of families in need in the province.
Local officials in Nangarhar and those who received the donations thanked the Bayat Foundation noting that other bodies as such, should also help the needy.
They added that the aid distributed by the Bayat Foundation was delivered directly to the people in a transparent manner.
The Bayat Foundation has begun the process of distributing aid to the needy since the restrictions on movements have been imposed as part of the government’s preventive measures to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
To this date, the aid has been distributed to a large number of people in need in several provinces.
According to officials at the foundation, the aid distribution will continue wider.
In video:
Latest News
Pakistan reaffirms its support for peace, stability – Afghanistan
Pakistan said Sunday that it will continue to support a “peaceful, stable and united” Afghanistan.
In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country has consistently emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, “Which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond.”
“We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan,” the country MoFA said.
“The unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment,” the statement added.
Pakistan also urges all Afghan parties and stakeholders to resolve political tensions in the country.
“An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces,” the statement further noted.
“For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbors,” Pakistan highlighted.
It comes as the Afghan peace process has faced uncertainty amid political tensions between Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah is further troubled by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached to 2704 with 75 deaths and 345 recoveries.
Morning News Show – 04 May 2020
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 04 May 2020
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Sola5 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
-
Latest News5 days ago
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Indian famous actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai