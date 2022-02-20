Sport
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
The 2022 Winter Olympics will come to an end Sunday, capping off more than two weeks of history-making performances from top athletes around the world.
The ceremony will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 4pm.
Athletes from all participating countries will parade through the stadium and both China and Italy will put on showcase performances.
The Olympic flag will be lowered and handed over to Italy, who will host the next Winter Games in 2026 in the cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo. The mayors of the two cities will receive the flag.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the closing ceremony, which will celebrate the achievements, and accomplishments, of all athletes involved.
Although some events have already wrapped up, medals still need to be awarded in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsledding, figure skating, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey and speed skating.
Typically, friends, families, athletes, and fans fill the stands of the closing ceremony, however, like at the 2020 Summer Games, COVID-19 has changed that. Only a few fans will be at the closing ceremony, but about 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries will attend.
Sport
Afghanistan runner-up in Central Asia Futsal tournament
Afghanistan secured second place in the U-19 Central Asia Futsal tournament in Bishkek city this weekend.
Afghanistan’s U-19 Futsal team showed their strength in three matches against Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
They recorded only one defeat against Iran, ending with 9 points to become the runner up.
Afghanistan beat Uzbekistan in their last match with a huge score of 8 to 1 and in the next match, Iran beat hosts Kyrgyzstan.
Omed Ghanbari, the star of the Afghanistan national futsal team, was chosen as player of the tournament.
Ghanbari played an effective role in securing second place for the team after scoring six goals in total.
Sport
ACB name Stuart Law as Afghan national team’s head coach
Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series.
Law is already in Bangladesh and will step into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series.
Stuart Law has played a solitary test for Australia in 1995 scoring an unbeaten half-century. He has also represented Australia in 54 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1994-1999 including the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, having one hundred and 7 half-centuries to his name.
Law also captained Queensland to five Sheffield Shield titles and two one-day trophies, making him the most successful captain in Australian domestic cricket; he is also considered as Queensland’s all-time leading run-scorer in first-class cricket.
After his tenure as a cricketer, Law took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting consultant for the Australian team. After the 2011 World Cup, Law briefly acted as Sri Lanka’s interim coach before being appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012.
He led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final but stood down nine months into the job. He took over as coach of Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat in 2013. He then served as technical advisor to the Bangladesh Under-19 side at the 2016 U-19 World Cup, before taking charge as the head coach of the West Indies Cricket Team on a two-year contract.
ACB has meanwhile launched the recruitment process to hire a new head coach.
Afghanistan National Team is currently in training in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side.
The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI to be played on 25th and 28th February. The two T20Is are scheduled for 3rd and 5th March respectively.
Sport
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
The whole group of Afghan cricket players and support personnel in Bangladesh tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday after some tested positive earlier in the week.
The welcome news came ahead of the start of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The players went into isolation on Tuesday in Sylhet where they are undergoing a week-long training and conditioning camp ahead of the ODI series after several members of the Afghanistan Team tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.
The Afghan team had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus. With the confirmation of the negative Covid-19 tests, it was decided the Afghan team would resume training on Thursday.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team, the board said Thursday.
The ODI series between the two sides is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, February 23 in Chattogram.
Pneumonia runs rampant through Afghanistan
Afghanistan runner-up in Central Asia Futsal tournament
UNICEF provides support to all public school teachers for two months
Scholars says no one needs to travel abroad for religious studies
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: UN concerned over re-emergence of terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over expansion of terrorist activities discussed
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
