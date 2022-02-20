Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2022)

The 2022 Winter Olympics will come to an end Sunday, capping off more than two weeks of history-making performances from top athletes around the world.

The ceremony will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 4pm.

Athletes from all participating countries will parade through the stadium and both China and Italy will put on showcase performances.

The Olympic flag will be lowered and handed over to Italy, who will host the next Winter Games in 2026 in the cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo. The mayors of the two cities will receive the flag.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the closing ceremony, which will celebrate the achievements, and accomplishments, of all athletes involved.

Although some events have already wrapped up, medals still need to be awarded in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsledding, figure skating, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey and speed skating.

Typically, friends, families, athletes, and fans fill the stands of the closing ceremony, however, like at the 2020 Summer Games, COVID-19 has changed that. Only a few fans will be at the closing ceremony, but about 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries will attend.