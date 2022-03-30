Latest News
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
National Statistics and Information Administration of Afghanistan (NSIA), estimated Afghanistan population more than 34 million.
In an event held by NSIA under the name of Publication of the Statistical Yearbook of 1400, on Wednesday in capital Kabul the administration said that their survey found total population is 34.3 million – 17.5 million (51%) are male and 16.8 million (49%) are female, including 24.2 million (70.6%) rural population, 8.6 million (25%) urban and 1.5 million (4.4%) nomadic.
“The population estimate in the year 1401 showed that 45.5 percent of the population was under the age of 15, while 49.7 percent were of working age, and 2.7 percent were over the age of 64,” NSIA told reporters.
According National Statistics and Information Administration of Afghanistan data in 1399 (2020), in 1399, the total imports registered in the country were worth $6,538 million and the total exports were worth $ 777 million.
“Last year (1400) the total imports registered in the country were worth $5,308 million dollars and the total exports were worth $850 million dollars.” NSIA said.
The administration also shared last year diseases fatality rate.
According to NSIA the statistics of deadly diseases in 1400 show that 26,454 cases of tuberculosis and 3,769 cases of AIDS were registered.
“In 1400 year, 1,999 people died of Covid disease and 82,364 positive cases of Covid were registered,” NSIA said.
On Agricultural NSIA said that figures show that in 1400, 4.7 million tons of grain and 78,000 tons of cotton were produced.
Figures for electricity generation and import show that in 1400, 1,239 million kilowatt hours of electricity were produced and 5,315 kilowatt hours were imported, NSIA said.
Latest News
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan
Afghan government officials on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of a major irrigation canal, named Qosh Tepa, in the north of the country.
The inauguration ceremony in Balkh province was attended by senior government officials including Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as well as the acting ministers of commerce, agriculture, information and frontiers.
In his address at the ceremony, Baradar said that the inauguration of the project was a step toward self-reliance. He called on the public to support the government in the implementation of infrastructure projects.
“The project is of great importance and it would greatly help the agriculture sector. People should support the project. We will provide any kind of support needed in the agriculture sector. We do not want to be dependent on others,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, the acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that Afghanistan was still an economically occupied country, as he referred to the issue of frozen assets in the United States.
“The enemy has economically occupied us as our funds are not in our hands. We should get rid of the economic occupation. We had a lot of water, but it was not being managed, it was being used by others. We should manage our waters,” Minister Abdul Rahman Rashid said.
Acting Minister of Frontiers and Tribal Affairs Noorullah Noori said that now that the security situation has improved in Afghanistan, there should be efforts for reconstruction of the country and its economic development.
Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said that the irrigation scheme would cover more than 50,000 hectares of land. He said that the project would also help reduce imports of commodities such as wheat and oil.
Khairullah Kahiwkhwa, the acting minister of information and culture, said that no government will provide aid to Afghanistan unless they have political interests. “Therefore, we all should work for an Afghanistan that is no longer dependent on other countries and we should become self-reliant.”
Qosh Tepa irrigation canal covers 285 kilometers, beginning from Amu River in Balkh province, passing through Jowzjan and ending in Faryab.
The project has three phases. The first phase is 108 kilometers, which is expected to be implemented over the next year. The second and third phase, which combined makes up 177 kilometers, is expected to be completed within five years. The irrigation scheme has a catchment area of 550,000 hectares.
Latest News
Australia to take in 16,500 more refugees from Afghanistan
The Australian government has announced it will take in an additional 16,500 Afghan refugees.
This is in addition to it’s official humanitarian program which stands at 13,750 places a year, Australia’s ABC reported Wednesday.
Paul Power, the chief executive of the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA), said: “It’s going to make an enormous difference to people who are seeking safety in Australia.”
The Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, said the commitment — which will cost the budget just under $666 million over the next four years — was “in recognition of our sustained commitment following Australia’s two decades of operations in Afghanistan”.
Since the fall of the previous government in Kabul, the Australian government has received more than 32,500 applications for the humanitarian program from Afghan nationals, on behalf of more than 145,000 individuals.
Latest News
Britain pledges funds to UN aid work in Afghanistan ahead of donor meeting
Britain on Wednesday pledged an additional 286 million pounds ($374 million) for life-saving food and other aid in Afghanistan, a day ahead of an international conference seeking $4.4 billion, even as concerns mount over Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rule, Reuters reported.
The U.N. humanitarian appeal, the largest ever launched for a single country, is only 13% funded, U.N. spokesperson Jens Laerke said ahead of Thursday’s pledging conference.
According to Reuters, funds go directly to aid agencies implementing projects on the ground and none is channeled through the de facto authorities, who took power in August, he said.
The virtual conference from Geneva coincides with concerns over the IEA rulers backtracking last week on their announcement that secondary schools would open for girls.
Roughly 23 million people are experiencing acute hunger and 95% of Afghans are not eating enough, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid to survive, according to the United Nations, which will co-host the talks with Britain, read the report.
“The UK is rallying countries in support of the Afghan people and helping lead the way in providing life-sustaining food, shelter and medical supplies. Together with allies and partners, we can do more and will do more to help Afghanistan,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in announcing the pledge that matches its latest annual commitment.
The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the IEA in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said last Friday, after the IEA reversed the decision on girls returning to high school classes, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the cancellation was the first concrete sign that recent IEA moves on human rights and inclusivity could directly impact the international community’s willingness to help the IEA.
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
Tahawol: China’s plan to host two-day meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed
Australia to take in 16,500 more refugees from Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Tahawol: China’s plan to host two-day meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed
Tahawol: US call on IEA to change policy discussed
Saar: Effectiveness of IEA’s domestic and foreign policy discussed
Zerbena: Operation of private transport companies discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar rejects idea of coalition government, calls for elections
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia announces completion of 1st stage of military operation in Ukraine
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Afghan robotics team leader wins Doha 2022 Award
-
Sport4 days ago
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
-
World4 days ago
Biden meets U.S. troops reinforcing NATO east flank
-
Business4 days ago
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
-
World3 days ago
China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
US cancels talks with IEA over U-turn on girls’ education