State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks

Caecilia Wijgers, the Dutch ambassador to Kabul, said on Thursday her country will continue to provide development assistance to Afghanistan as long as it can be done safely and responsibly.

Speaking after the last of Netherlands’ troops withdrew from Afghanistan this week,Wijgers said in a statement: “Development cooperation and military and diplomatic efforts have achieved significant results … and the security sector – which had to be built more or less from scratch – has been solidly underpinned thanks to financial support and training missions.

“The country now has a democratically elected government that allows space for free media. But growing instability and a lack of security show that these results are not irreversible.”

She said there has also been a change in the mindset of the people of Afghanistan and that society is showing the will to bring about positive change, and the strength to do so.

“This is not the same Afghanistan that was conquered by the Taliban in the late 1990s,” she said.

“We are standing at a crossroads in history. A new generation of Afghans has arisen, including many women who are not afraid to speak out.

“That progress needs to be safeguarded. And we need to continue supporting these people. Many sacrifices have been made to promote security, stability and human rights in Afghanistan. By Afghans, and also by the 25 Dutch military personnel who gave their lives for this cause. And the job is not yet done,” she said.

Wijgers also stated that a stable and secure Afghanistan is in the interests of the wider world, to prevent the country from once again becoming a haven of international terrorism, and to prevent large migration flows resulting from instability and conflicts in the future.’

Wijgers also noted it was “important to make clear that the Netherlands and other NATO Allies are still in Afghanistan, despite the withdrawal of the troops. As long as it’s safe to do so, the Netherlands will have a presence in the country, and we will work from Kabul together with Afghan government and civil society leaders. Because the ultimate goal is to achieve lasting – and above all independent – stability in Afghanistan.”

According to her, the Netherlands will go on providing development assistance as long as this can be done safely and responsibly, and as long as Dutch efforts remain sustainable.

“Among other things, our support is helping to build and strengthen the police and judicial sectors, to protect the Afghan people by enhancing the security of their communities, and to carry on demining activities. NATO will also continue to assist Afghanistan, for example by funding the Afghan armed forces,” she said.

Wijgers said peace talks between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban offer the best prospect of a stable and secure Afghanistan. “But this will take a great deal of effort and time to achieve. There is a very real chance that instability will increase again in the coming period, now that the Taliban are capturing more and more territory,” she said.

However, she stated the Netherland’s was not turning its back on Afghanistan – despite their troops having withdrawn.

“As we see it, now that we’re on board we can’t just abandon ship. It’s important that we remain committed to Afghanistan. So that everyone who has the courage to defend human rights can be supported. They are the agents of change. We are still there, for them and with them,” she said.

Wijgers said it was also important that the Afghan police continue to function effectively and that the Netherlands has invested a great deal in efforts to ensure this.

She went on to state that before “you can develop and progress, either as an individual or as a country, you first need to be able to exit survival mode.

“The people of Afghanistan are suffering from a collective trauma. For over 40 years, the country has been ravaged by conflict. Every family has lost someone, or seen someone killed.

“More and more victims of the country’s violent past are uniting to make their voices heard. For example at the peace talks in Doha, or in efforts to improve their own economic development. There also needs to be recognition of the suffering endured in order to move on,” she said.

Wijgers noted that despite the increasing violence, life in Afghanistan is not at a standstill. Children are going to school, and a growing number of women are attending higher education centers.

“In fact, at Herat University, over half the students are women.

“I have come to know the Afghans as a courageous, strong and proud people. They carry on resiliently, despite all they’ve gone through, and literally risk their lives every day to be able to do their work. We cannot abandon these people,” she said.

“Afghanistan has enormous potential and much to offer the world. But to achieve that, the country needs peace and stability. That remains its biggest challenge.”