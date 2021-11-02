Science & Technology
Stargazers search for alien life in Chile’s Atacama desert
In Chile’s dry Atacama desert, stargazers are scanning the clear night skies to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called ‘dark energy,’ a mysterious cosmic force thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe.
Central to the race to peer into distant worlds is the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory and which will have a resolution 10 times higher than the Hubble space telescope, Reuters reported.
The telescope, expected to begin operation by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope – located further north in the same desert – as well as the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in Hawaii.
“This new generation of giant telescopes is aimed precisely at detecting life on other planets and to determine the origin of dark energy,” said Leopoldo Infante, director of the Las Campanas observatory.
“It’s a race by these three groups for who makes it first and who makes the first discovery.”
Infante said the new giant telescope would be able to detect organic molecules in the atmosphere of distant planets, Reuters reported.
“That is the expectation,” he said. “And whoever detects life on another planet will win the Nobel Prize, I assure you.”
The other prize is studying dark energy – separate from the similarly enigmatic dark matter – which is considered to be a property of space and is driving the universe’s accelerated expansion. It makes up a huge amount of the universe, but remains mostly an unsolved mystery.
“There is an energy that is causing the universe to expand, but also to accelerate that expansion,” said Infante, adding scientists knew that this energy must exist, though they did not understand its origin.
“So this telescope is designed to be able to study precisely what is called the dark energy of the universe, to be able to understand physically what that energy is and where that energy comes from.”
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.
The name change comes as the world’s largest social media company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its work investing in the metaverse, rather than its namesake social media service, which will continue to be called Facebook.
The metaverse is a term coined in the dystopian novel “Snow Crash” three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley. It refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual realm which can be accessed by people using different devices.
“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” said Zuckerberg.
The company, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.
The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.
In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Haugen has in recent weeks testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee and lawmakers in the UK’s Parliament. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”
The company said in a blog post that it intends to start trading under the new stock ticker it has reserved, MVRS, on Dec. 1. On Thursday, it unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, replacing its thumbs-up “Like” logo with a blue infinity shape.
Facebook shares closed 1.5% higher at $316.92 on Thursday.
India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile
India on Wednesday conducted the first user-trial of the Intercontinental-range Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V, in a test that paves the way for likely inclusion of the system into the armed forces.
The test was conducted off the Odisha coast, India Today reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said: “The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use.”
The missile weighs close to 50,000 kilograms, is 1.75 meters tall with a diameter of two metres. The 1,500-kilogram warhead will be placed on top of the three-stage rocket boosters powered by solid fuel.
Scientists have said that at its fastest, the ICBM will be 24 times faster than the speed of sound, travelling 8.16 kilometres per second, achieving a high speed of 29,401 kilometres per hour.
The missile can hit its target with pinpoint precision and can be launched from mobile launchers, India Today reported.
The missile can range the whole of Asia, Europe and parts of Africa.
India has already conducted seven trials of the missile, which has a range of over 5,000 kilometres, raising concerns from China, India Today reported.
TikTok tells U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to China’s government
An executive at TikTok faced tough questions on Tuesday during the video-sharing app’s first appearance at a U.S. congressional hearing, saying it does not give information to the Chinese government and has sought to safeguard U.S. data, Reuters reported.
Senators at the hearing also voiced concerns that TikTok, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, and rivals YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc , and Snapchat have algorithms that can be harmful to young people.
Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s head of public policy for the Americas, became the company’s first executive to appear before Congress, testifying to a subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee. Republicans in particular pressed Beckerman on worries regarding TikTok’s stewardship of data on the app’s users.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, the panel’s top Republican, said she is concerned about TikTok’s data collection, including audio and a user’s location, and the potential for the Chinese government to gain access to the information. Blackburn questioned Beckerman on whether TikTok could resist giving data to China’s government if material were to be demanded, read the report.
“We do not share information with the Chinese government,” Beckerman responded.
Under questioning by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Beckerman said that TikTok has “no affiliation” with Beijing ByteDance Technology, a ByteDance entity at which the Chinese government took a stake and a board seat this year.
According to the report Beckerman also testified that TikTok’s U.S. user data is stored in the United States, with backups in Singapore.
“We have a world-renowned U.S. based security team that handles access,” Beckerman said.
Republican Senator John Thune said TikTok is perhaps more driven by content algorithms than even Facebook, as the app is famous for quickly learning what users find interesting and offering them those types of videos.
Beckerman said TikTok would be willing to provide the app’s algorithm moderation policies in order for the Senate panel to have it reviewed by independent experts, Reuters reported.
Executives from YouTube and Snapchat also testified. In a show of bipartisanship, senators of both parties, including Democratic panel chairman Richard Blumenthal, accused the three companies of exposing young people to bullying and sometimes steering them to information that encouraged harmful behaviors such sexualized games or anorexia.
According to the report the executives responded that their companies have sought to create a fun experience and to exclude dangerous or unsavory content.
Republican former President Donald Trump had sought to bar TikTok – a popular platform used by millions of Americans to post short videos – from U.S. app stores, saying it collected data from American users that could be obtained by China’s government and posed a threat to U.S. national security.
Democratic President Joe Biden later revoked Trump’s plan, but sought a broader review of various foreign-controlled apps, Reuters reported.
