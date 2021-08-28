Stanikzai says talks to form inclusive govt are ongoing

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2021)

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that Afghans who possess legal documents, passports, and visas will be able to travel abroad after the foreign troops have left the country.

“I request my compatriots, sisters, and brothers that it is your legal right, as Afghans, to obtain passports from MoI (Ministry of Interior) and to travel to the country you want to go to; obtain visas and prepare your legal documents, and then you can travel via any border crossing in Afghanistan – both air and ground,” Stanikzai said.

“No one will prevent you from traveling,” he stated.

Stanikzai said: “We want you to travel abroad; for medical treatment, business, education, and other. We have no issues with that. But it should be in a dignified fashion that is appropriate to you as an Afghan and Muslim.”

This comes after an estimated 90 people were killed and over 150 wounded in Thursday’s twin explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The blasts took place in densely crowded areas around the airport – among the thousands of people who had been trying to get on evacuation flights.

Meanwhile, Stakenzai accused the United States of creating chaos regarding evacuation flights and said the Americans had not clarified which Afghans were entitled to leave with the last of the US troops.

He stated that Washington’s evacuation announcement had led to a misunderstanding “as a number of our people thought that anyone who can to the airport will be evacuated.”

Stanekzai noted that “general amnesty” has been announced for everyone.

“No one’s life is in danger. All Afghans are now living in peace in the country. No one’s life, property or honor is threatened.”

“Our Afghan sisters and brothers should refrain from rushing to the airport because the enemy is still waiting to ambush them. We advise you to be patient. All government ministries and institutions will formally resume their work as soon as a new government is announced and then you will be able to travel through official channels in a dignified fashion.”

He added that all border crossings will be open for travel once the international forces withdraw from the country, on August 31.

“Our people with documents, passports, and visas will be able to travel with confidence and assurance. The Islamic system will not stop anyone. I would like to tell you all – with confidence – that you can freely go abroad but with [the correct] documents.”

Stakenzai said that security forces are not letting “individuals who don’t possess documents to travel.”

“Let the foreign forces withdraw first, evacuate the country, and then following that, our compatriots – whether they have worked with the Americans or otherwise – may leave the country if they want to. All airports, particularly Kabul airport will be open for them to travel.”