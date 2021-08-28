Latest News
Stanikzai says talks to form inclusive govt are ongoing
Almost two weeks after the take over of Kabul, the Taliban says that efforts are still underway to form an inclusive political system in Afghanistan.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban negotiation team, says that leaders of Taliban and Afghan politicians are trying to form a system in which all ethnic groups are represented.
“All people will be included in the new system. Talks with all politicians are underway in this regard,” Stanikzai said.
Meanwhile, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, who is in exile in Uzbekistan, said in an interview with BBC that politicians who remain in Afghanistan – including former president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar – cannot represent all people of Afghanistan.
“Dr. Sahib (Ashraf Ghani), Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah surrendered the government to the Taliban in collusion and surrendered themselves as well. Their decision and negotiations are in no way acceptable,” Noor said.
Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, the head of the Harakat-e-Nejate Afghanistan party, stated that the Taliban cannot rule alone, adding that international aid will continue as long as a comprehensive system is established within Afghanistan.
“The Taliban may not be able to rule Afghanistan alone, they need to be changed, and we expect them to create opportunities for others as well,” Zakhilwal said.
Latest News
Taliban assures Afghans they will be free to travel after August 31
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that Afghans who possess legal documents, passports, and visas will be able to travel abroad after the foreign troops have left the country.
“I request my compatriots, sisters, and brothers that it is your legal right, as Afghans, to obtain passports from MoI (Ministry of Interior) and to travel to the country you want to go to; obtain visas and prepare your legal documents, and then you can travel via any border crossing in Afghanistan – both air and ground,” Stanikzai said.
“No one will prevent you from traveling,” he stated.
Stanikzai said: “We want you to travel abroad; for medical treatment, business, education, and other. We have no issues with that. But it should be in a dignified fashion that is appropriate to you as an Afghan and Muslim.”
This comes after an estimated 90 people were killed and over 150 wounded in Thursday’s twin explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
The blasts took place in densely crowded areas around the airport – among the thousands of people who had been trying to get on evacuation flights.
Meanwhile, Stakenzai accused the United States of creating chaos regarding evacuation flights and said the Americans had not clarified which Afghans were entitled to leave with the last of the US troops.
He stated that Washington’s evacuation announcement had led to a misunderstanding “as a number of our people thought that anyone who can to the airport will be evacuated.”
Stanekzai noted that “general amnesty” has been announced for everyone.
“No one’s life is in danger. All Afghans are now living in peace in the country. No one’s life, property or honor is threatened.”
“Our Afghan sisters and brothers should refrain from rushing to the airport because the enemy is still waiting to ambush them. We advise you to be patient. All government ministries and institutions will formally resume their work as soon as a new government is announced and then you will be able to travel through official channels in a dignified fashion.”
He added that all border crossings will be open for travel once the international forces withdraw from the country, on August 31.
“Our people with documents, passports, and visas will be able to travel with confidence and assurance. The Islamic system will not stop anyone. I would like to tell you all – with confidence – that you can freely go abroad but with [the correct] documents.”
Stakenzai said that security forces are not letting “individuals who don’t possess documents to travel.”
“Let the foreign forces withdraw first, evacuate the country, and then following that, our compatriots – whether they have worked with the Americans or otherwise – may leave the country if they want to. All airports, particularly Kabul airport will be open for them to travel.”
Latest News
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
The United States launched a drone strike against an Islamic State (Daesh) attack “planner” in eastern Afghanistan, the US military said on Friday, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. troops and over 60 Afghan civilians.
US President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday that the United States would hunt down those responsible for the attack, saying he had ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.
U.S. Central Command said the strike took place in Nangarhar province, Reuters reported.
“Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” a U.S. military statement said. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was against a Daesh militant planning future attacks, Reuters reported.
A reaper drone, which took off from the Middle East, struck the militant while he was in a car with a Daesh associate, the official said. Both are believed to have been killed, the official added.
Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq, said it had carried out Thursday’s attack, which killed dozens of people – including Afghans who were trying to leave the country.
In addition to the 13 U.S. troops killed, 18 injured were flown to Germany.
Thursday’s attack marked the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for American troops there in a decade.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
Latest News
13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts
The death toll from two explosions outside Kabul airport has risen to 90, sources said.
The explosions happened at about 6.25 pm Thursday outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.
US officials stated that 13 American soldiers were killed also killed in the attack.
According to the sources, 159 people – including 15 US army personnel – were wounded in the blasts.
At least 28 Taliban members were also among the victims of Thursday’s explosions, Taliban told Reuters.
The ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Earlier, the US and UK had warned of a “highly credible” threat of an attack by the Daesh at Kabul airport.
The area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.
Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.
Taliban assures Afghans they will be free to travel after August 31
Stanikzai says talks to form inclusive govt are ongoing
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Tahawool: Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled money
Sola: Efforts for inclusive government
Morning News Show: Psychological effect of the political situation on people discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK says it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed
-
Sport4 days ago
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Boarding evacuation flights ‘difficult’ for Afghans with visas
-
Technology4 days ago
Climate change made deadly Europe floods at least 20% more likely: Study