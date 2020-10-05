Featured
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani met with the Afghan negotiating team in Doha on Monday and discussed issues around the peace talks.
Ghani did not address the media after the meeting but the head of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, said the delay in talks should not be of too much concern as both sides are committed to getting the peace talks off the ground.
Khalid Noor, one of the negotiating team members also said that meetings have been held between both parties over the past few days in order to resolve the disputed points.
He did not venture details on the “disputed points” but it is widely believed that two issues are holding up the process – that of Hanafi jurisprudence and that the Afghan government does not recognize the US-Taliban deal as being the framework for which talks should be based on.
However, Noor stated that the Afghan republic’s team are representing all Afghans and that includes “freedom of speech and other values that we believe in, including women’s rights, [which] is valuable to us and we are here to defend them and we have made them [the Taliban] understand that today’s Afghanistan is different from Afghanistan 20 years ago.
“We will defend the rights of every single Afghan including youths, women, Ulema, media … We will start real talks as soon as we can,” he said.
Another negotiating team member to speak to Ariana News was political activist Fawzia Koofi.
As a staunch women’s rights activist, Koofi said: “The women are part of our society; therefore, their security, to safeguard their status (in the society) and their freedom is very important. We grew up with these values in the past 20 years at least we politically have grown-up, therefore, we assure you that these points are valuable to us.”
“The freedom of speech and all other freedoms that we gained and experienced in the past 20 years have been a milestone and a direct link to how the negotiation is going to succeed.
We will not easily give up on the basic principles that we gained in the past 20 years,” she said.
She went on to say the “talks are complicated as we want to resolve a four-decade conflict through dialogue and we (the Afghan and Taliban teams) are in an unequal situation.
“But the spirit of holding meetings between the two sides and reaching an agreement on basic issues is a success,” she said adding that there were however still issues that needed to be resolved so that “the foundation for the next phases could be laid.”
Ghani, who is in Qatar on an official visit, is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials. Earlier, Nader Nadery, another member of the peace talks team said Ghani is in Qatar on an official visit and that his trip is not directly linked to the peace talks, which are underway in the city.
Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.
According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neigboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.
Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.
State media reports said: “It was noted that Tajikistan is taking all measures and will continue to make efforts to help resolve the problems of Afghanistan and its socio-economic recovery.”
The two officials also discussed the need to expand cooperation in the field of “joint struggle against modern threats and challenges, including terrorism, extremism, and illegal drug trafficking.
Eight killed in explosion targeting Laghman provincial governor
Eight people, including civilians, were killed in an explosion on Monday in Laghman when the provincial governor’s convoy came under attack.
The incident happened early Monday in the provincial capital Mehtarlam when a roadside IED was detonated as Governor Rahmatullah Yaramal drove by.
Provincial officials confirmed the incident and said Yaramal sustained only slight injuries.
A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said seven people had been injured and eight killed.
He said among the dead were four security force members and four civilians, adding that most of the wounded were civilians.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the four security force members killed had been Yaramal’s bodyguards.
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will meet with the republic’s negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, during his visit but is not expected to meet the Taliban negotiating team.
Ghani left Kabul early Monday for Kuwait, to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and will then travel on to Doha.
Speaking to Reuters, a close aide to Ghani said Monday: “Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas.”
The aide then said Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with the Taliban.
“But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians,” said a senior western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.
This latest development comes amid stalled peace talks between the two sides. Also, last week, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad flew from Washington to Doha in what is believed to be a bid to restart the first phase of talks.
This weekend, Khalilzad told NPR that the US “will not walk away” from the war-torn country should the intra-Afghan negotiations fail.
“We will not make the mistake that was made after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was to abandon Afghanistan. And the consequences were grave for Afghanistan because of the mistakes the Afghan leaders made,” he said.
He said now was the time for Afghanistan to seize the opportunity to negotiate a roadmap “where groups of different ideas or ideologies, values, can coexist in the same country.
“And at the same time, there is a lesson for the United States that we cannot abandon Afghanistan. We cannot turn our back.”
He said this did not mean the US necessarily needed to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan nor continue a war just to have a military presence – “but that if the conditions are right, [if] we don’t feel threatened, that we can withdraw our military forces or adjust them accordingly, but maintain focus, relations, economic assistance, political relations, diplomatic relations, to encourage the consolidation of a peace agreement, should it be arrived at by the Afghans.”
He stated the current peace talks situation was a moment for the Afghan leaders not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but instead to build a consensus-based system where all key players can participate, “and perhaps peace in Afghanistan can change the dynamics even regionally.”
