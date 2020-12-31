Staff from President’s office targeted in Kabul explosion 

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2020)

The Office of the President has confirmed one of its staff vehicles was targeted in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul city, leaving one employee dead and another wounded.

According to Fazel Fazly, the Director General for the Administrative Office of the President of Afghanistan, the Toyota Corolla targeted in Thursday’s explosion had belonged to the office and their staff members had been targeted.

He said: “Two of our employees, Jawid Wali, deputy director of the advisory affairs department, and their driver, Haji Bahramuddin, were targeted by a magnetic mine.”

Fazly confirmed Bahramuddin had died in the explosion while Wali was wounded.

“The enemies of Afghanistan have become so humiliated and powerless that they make no distinction between civilian and military goals and have declared war against all Afghans,” he said.

The explosion happened at about 8am Thursday in the Chehelsetoon area in PD7, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Paramarz confirmed earlier.

This is the latest in a string of IED explosions and targeted attacks against civilians in the capital in recent months.

Not only re government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.