Stadium to build in Kapisa
The foundation stone of a stadium was laid in Kapisa – named Qala-e-Ghani Stadium.
Information indicates that some 13 acres of land have been allocated for the Qala-e-Ghani Stadium in the Nijrab district of Kapisa.
The construction of the stadium will cost a sum of AFN80 million and will be completed in 18 months’ time.
Reportedly, the stadium will be able to accommodate 10,000 people at a time.
The National Muaythai Federation of Afghanistan has started working to improve the capacity of trainers during quarantine days.
Members of the federation watch three games a week from the prestigious competitions across the world and Asia.
They cast their votes as judges as well as analyze the judges to improve their abilities.
There are no budgetary charges for the activity – the members apply their own resources.
The activity is aimed to make the most of the quarantine days.
Taliban allowing girls schools in rural Afghanistan
Many of the Taliban fighters’ own sisters and daughters are attending schools lately – a surprising shift in policy.
Following is a developed excerpt from an analytical report published by Foreign Policy, on May 04, 2020.
People in Badikhel a remote area of Khost province and largely dominated by the Taliban has said the Taliban allowed girls to attend schools. According to the villagers, the Taliban has assured them that they have no issues with the girls’ school.
A school owner told Foreign Policy, “Some of my students are daughters, sisters, or nieces of Taliban fighters. Mostly, all of these men are not living in our village. They are busy fighting and hiding. But they encouraged their relatives to visit my school and get educated.”
“My brother is a Taliban fighter. But he does not have any problems with the school. He wants me to seek wisdom and education,” said Latifa Khostai, one of the students.
In retrospect, when the Taliban came to power in the 1990s, they imposed a very extremist patriarchal rule and banned female education all over the country. Additionally, women were not allowed to work and could not leave their homes without a close male relative.
Following the fall of the Taliban regime, a déjà vu took place when the US and its allies entered Afghanistan and proclaimed women’s rights, and especially girls’ education, as one of their prime goals.
Now that the US signed an agreement with the Taliban in February, it has become clear that, sooner or later, the group would somehow return to power in some form, at the very least in some sort of power-sharing arrangement with the Afghan government.
When it comes to female education, some observers and activists believe that the Taliban would ban any kind of education for girls and young women again.
Both the Afghan government and the American negotiators made clear that such a regression would not take place, while the Taliban leadership preferred to stay vague and underlined the importance of Islamic norms in the context of women’s work and girls’ education.
“We are not against female education or work. But we have Islamic norms. This is still not the West,” Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the Taliban office in Qatar, previously said in an interview.
The case of the girls’ school in Badikhel, however, shows that things are much more complex – only time, with its course, can resolve the equation.
Citizens do not follow quarantine rules – Kabul
Kabul citizens have not yet complied with the order of the Ministry of Public Health and are walking around in the markets as usual.
The Ministry of Public Health says that the threat of the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached its peak, adding that people yet to take seriously the pandemic.
Although the Ministry of Interior Affairs has warned of the seriousness of the curfew in Kabul, citizens have not yet taken the institution seriously.
Vahid Majrooh, the Deputy of health service of the Ministry of Public Health said, “The Ministry of Public Health remains concerned about citizens neglecting. The virus’s threat remains very high. People need to pay serious attention.”
Failure to observe social distances is said to be the biggest threat in the spread of coronavirus among people. Religious scholars also urge citizens to refrain from unnecessary patrols.
Aminuddin Mozaffari, Deputy Minister of Professional Affairs of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments said, “The coronavirus does not recognize infidels and Muslims. Everyone should pay attention to it. The virus is very deadly.”
Citizens, however, cite financial problems as the reason to leave their homes.
Arg to Taliban: No peace without “reduction in violence”
The presidential palace has warned that peace would not be possible if the Taliban do not reduce violence.
Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman called on the Taliban to take the Coronavirus threat seriously by considering a ceasefire in the country so that the government focuses on fighting against the pandemic.
“If the violence does not end by the Taliban, unfortunately, we will not be able to achieve the ultimate goals of peace,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
In the past 24 hours, at least 15 security personnel have been killed or wounded in a Taliban car bomb attack in southern Helmand province, and 20 civilians have been injured in Paktia province during prayers, showing a keen increase in the Taliban attacks.
It comes as the office of the National Security Council says that it has released nearly 200 Taliban prisoners from prisons in the past two days, bringing the total released of the Taliban inmates to 748.
Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council said, “The government has taken steps to reach peace, but the Taliban are not committed to peace and they have increased violence.”
So far, the Taliban have released 112 government-affiliated prisoners. The group said that if the release of 5,000 prisoners is accelerated, the Intra-Afghan talks will begin sooner.
