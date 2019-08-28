Stability, Integration Electoral Team Accuses Rival Ghani of Monopolizing Power

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

The Stability and Integration electoral team led by Abdullah Abdullah, the current chief executive of the National Unity Government on Wednesday accused President Ashraf Ghani of monopolizing the power.

The Council of Kochi’s (nomads) announced their support from the candidacy of Mr. Abdullah at a gathering in Kabul today.

Referring to his rivals especially President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah said he will not give fake promises to the people rather he prefers to take action.

“Master’s in lying is not enough for him because he is having a doctorate degree,” Abdullah said.

At the same event, Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi the Chief Executive of the Stability and Integration electoral ticket claimed that Ghani’s office was trying to eradicate the identity of Kochi’s but they failed to do so.

“Kochi’s and other people of Afghanistan believe that the presidential palace is committing political, economic, and private injustices. People are fed off,” Mr. Ahadi said.

Zulfoqar Stanekzai, the Head of Council of Kochi’s said that during the last five years they were deprived of their rights.

“Unfortunately, a self-interested group is ruling in the palace. They deal over your clean vote and they choose corrupt people as your representative,” Mr. Stanekzai said.

The Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28, in another month. The candidates are blaming each other for incompetency during the campaign period in order to secure votes in their favor.